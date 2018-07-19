New adjustable width handlebars from Ibis

Dial your ride

Two new carbon bars from Ibis come with aluminium end inserts to fit/remove to suit your width desires; either 750mm or a full 800mm.

It’s not an entirely new concept – ODI have been doing their Wingtip extensions for several years now – but this is the first time we think we’ve seen it on carbon handlebars.

Basic stats: clamp​ is 31.8mm, 9° up-sweep​, 5° back-sweep.

Ibis press release

When it comes to handlebar width, “one size fits all” doesn’t work. Not only is bar width determined by the size of the rider, it also depends on personal preference and where you ride.

Our new Hi-Fi and Lo-Fi handlebars are adjustable. Using two 25mm wide aluminum inserts that thread into the ends of the bar, you can easily swap between 750mm and 800mm. Or, you can cut the inserts to any measurement in between.

You can use the inserts to change between 750 and 800 or cut the replaceable aluminum inserts to any measurement in between. For instance take 10mm off each end for a total 780 width. If things change, put the inserts back in in a couple of minutes, or buy new ones for $15 if you’ve cut the original ones.

The bar comes in two versions, a Lo-Fi 10mm rise and Hi-Fi 30mm rise, both with a 31.8mm clamp. Even with the added adjustability, the bars are still remarkably light. The Hi-Fi weighs 249g. The Lo-Fi comes in at 238g.

The bars are shipping now on XT level builds and higher and are a small upgrade fee for GX and NX builds. The bars will be available aftermarket this Fall and will retail for $169.99. The bars are backed by our seven-year warranty. If it’s our fault, we’ll fix it.