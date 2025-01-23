Too good to be true? Hunt reckons its new Proven wheels rival Enve and Reserve for strength and weight, but cost less, thanks to its new “pultruded” carbon tech

Hunt's Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheels boast impressive strength-to-weight numbers, while keeping the price tag well below big name rivals.

Hunt’s latest carbon wheels are almost as strong and lightweight as Gucci brands’ like Enve and DT Swiss, but cost less than half as much in some cases. That’s the claim from Hunt anyway, which has spent over three years developing its new Proven wheelset, which now includes something called “pultruded, carbon-dense inserts”.

According to Hunt’s testing, its Proven Carbon Trail H_Core rear wheel can withstand 170 joules of energy before cracking. That bests the likes of Santa Cruz Reserve 30 SL, Race Face ERA and Zipp’s 3Zero Moto rear hoops in Hunt’s in-house trials. Only Enve’s M6 rim and the DT Swiss XMC 1501 wheel took more of a beating in the lab before failing. But you’ll pay a hefty premium for that extra strength – the Enve M6 are £2,500, while the Hunt wheelset costs £1,199.

Impressive claims then, but there’s no substitute for real world testing against the best mountain bike wheels on the market, where the right balance of compliance and stiffness make or break a wheel. So we’ll get a full review on the new Provens later in the year. The tests are carried out on ‘multiple’ samples of each rim, so while there will be a tolerance across individual examples, Hunt’s tests give a reasonable insight into relative strength.

Proven Carbon Trail H_Core need to know

New carbon wheelset claims high strength for low weight and price

Uses “pultruded, carbon-dense” inlaid carbon bead strips to ensure no voids or wheel failures

Tuned wheels, with front wheel more compliant and the rear stiffer and stronger

10k carbon weave material for more compliance to prevent “micro-cracks”

Designed for bikes up to 160mm in fork travel

Hunt-designed hub gets 2º hub engagement, 90-tooth ratchet with 6 double-tooth pawls.

Wheelset weighs 1,732g (29er pair) or 1,719g in mullet

Lifetime crash replacement

Price: £1,199 | $1,499 | €1,449

The big change over the older Hunt Proven wheels is the edition of the H_Core. It sounds like an obscure computer programming language, but really it’s just a strip of carbon running the circumference of the bead on each side of the rim. Simple, but hugely important when it comes to reducing wheel failures and adding strength without making the wheel heavier or too rigid, Hunt says.

Here’s the really geeky bit then, Hunt adds these carbon inserts before the wheel has been laid up, they’re pre-cured and pultruded and then the carbon rim is built around this framework. Pultruded refers to a process where the resin-coated fibres are pulled through a heated die (hence the combination of ‘pulled’ and ‘extrusion’) to form a specific shape, and continuous cross-section, then cut to the desired length.

Why bother? Hunt says this pretty much guarantees there are no voids or holes in the carbon, something that’s impossible to 100% eliminate, or even check, on any carbon rim from any manufacturer. Hunt told me the first time you’re usually aware of a flaw in carbon construction is when your wheel cracks, usually at the crucial stress point between the rim bed and sidewall. More conventionally, Hunt has also made its rear wheel with a 4mm rim-bead-width to reduce pinch flats, the logic being it’s less likely to slice through your tyre’s sidewall than a skinny bead.

Tuned wheels

Hunt isn’t the only brand to tune its wheels front and back, offering different amounts of flex at each end of your bike, the Crankbrothers Synthesis did it years back. But Hunt goes about it by altering the carbon lay-up, the rim width, and the spoke gauge, in a triple-pronged attack on riding characteristics.

Hunt says there’s a lighter carbon lay-up on the front, weighing some 20g less than the rear (based on 29in rims). The rear rim is also 1mm narrower, with a 30mm internal width to reduce rolling resistance, while the front spokes are just 1.6mm in the centre of their span, to the rear’s 1.7mm.

All this, it’s claimed, leads to the holy grail of carbon wheels; better compliance and traction at the front, alongside greater strength, stability, rolling resistance and stiffness on the rear.

Look out for a full test on these wheels soon, once we’ve had a chance to put them through their paces.