Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

Here’s what we’re excited about this month: knobbled rubber, heavy balls, Acid Pumps, plastic hats and more…

Topeak Tune-Up Stand X, £59.99

Probably the least glamorous product ever to grace these pages, the Topeak Tune-Up Stand X is none the less well worthy of the Most Wanted moniker. That’s mostly thanks to e-bikes — like them or loath them, they’re increasingly popular among riders and brands and so increasingly common on the pages of this magazine. And while e-bikes are gracious, fast and powerful in their element, out of it and with the battery off they’re beached whales. Lifting one onto a conventional workstand is backbreaking work, and plenty of conventional stands can’t take the strain either.

Topeak saw this need coming, and has designed the Tune-Up Stand X — slot your bike’s chainstays and seatstays into two cradles and it will be securely supported with the front wheel grounded and the rear raised. For simple jobs like fettling your gears Topeak has created something priceless. You can take it to the trailhead too, it pulls apart into its component parts — stand and base — so it can slot neatly into your car

Vee Tire Snap WCE, $75

You need a pretty good reason not to make the Maxxis Minion your go to tyre — it delivers a ton of consistent grip in all conditions without being too draggy or heavy, and wins every grouptest it enters. Any new tyre brand trying to squeeze into the market has a pretty tough job then, so we were happily surprised last year when the new Vee Tire Flow Snap proved almost as good as the Minion when holding a line.

The latest tyre from Vee is the Snap World Cup Edition (WCE), it looks very similar to the Flow Snap but it uses the brand’s Top 40 compound. Using softer 42a durometre rubber, Top 40 boasts the same level of tackiness as a Maxxis Minion in fact, so it will be really interesting to find out if the softer rubber gives better grip. The new tyre also uses squarer profile shoulder lugs than the angled knobs of the Flow Snap, which again should help give it better traction in the dirt.

Aside from the rubber compound and profile, the Snap WCE uses a 72tpi casing sidewall to give it decent protection against rocks or snakebites. Compare that to the Maxxis EXO sidewall that uses a 60tpi casing and you can see it’s in the same ballpark, albeit a little tougher and also a little less likely to conform to the trail.

The Vee Tire Snap WCE comes in 27.5in or 29er and two sizes, 2.35 and 2.5in.

Black Mountain Kids Bikes, £649

Black Mountain has two new bikes, the 18in wheeled Kapel and this 20in Hutto for 6 years and up. This is the Trail option, and comes with a suspension fork, seven gears, disc brakes, and you can ‘grow’ the frame as your kiddo sprouts too.

Dakine Vectra, £30

Casual style meets riding tech tee in the Dakine Vectra short sleeve jersey, it uses Polygiene technology for deodorising and the fabric is eco-friendly bluesign approved. Drop hem, sunglass wipe, two colours, and features a year’s warranty too.

Bang & Olufsen Motions Collection Beoplay E6, £275

Designed for sports, the Bang & Olufsen Motions Collection Beoplay E6 earphones are wireless, splash proof, weigh just 30g and will play your tunes for up to five hours without a recharge. Now that’s a long ride.

Shimano ME5, £129.99

With a Boa dial for adjustment, Michelin dual-density rubber sole, aggressive lugs and an expanded zone for clipless cleats, the Shimano ME5 is a well equipped trail shoe. Stiff without being CX solid, features an armoured toe and heel, and cushioned insole.

Falke Long Sleeve Shirt Warm, £45

Fashion brand Falke also makes sportswear, like this Long Sleeved Shirt Warm, for mild to cold conditions. Cut from man-made materials like Polyamide, it feels dry even when you sweat. Comes in eight colours, all tight fitting.

Mirafit Stitched Medicine Wall Ball, £17.95

Increase your core strength and explosive power this winter with a Mirafit Stitched Medicine Wall Ball. Comes in six different weights and with a soft PU leather for easy grip when you’re doing your squats.

Ergon GE1 Evo Factory grip, £34.99

Ergon has made some changes to its excellent GE1 grip in this new Evo Factory version, with a softer rubber compound complimenting the ergonomic shape. Weighs 105g, comes in black or orange and slim or regular versions.

Pearl Izumi Versa Softshell, £149.99

Ideal for cold, dank weather, the Pearl Izumi Versa Softshell hoody features a big hood and drop tail for when it’s really coming down, four pockets and reflective detailing and there’s a quilted version for snow days too.

Cube Edge Trail pack, £139.95

The Cube Edge Trail pack boasts a back protector made from SAS-Tec and an airflow system it calls Natural Fit to boost airflow. There are stash pockets for everything, including a reservoir and a fleecy goggle pocket, and it comes in four colours.

Cube Acid Pump Race Shock 300, £39.95

The Cube Acid Pump Race Shock 300 has a two-stage head to stop air releasing from your shock or fork upon removal, there’s also a big 300psi max dial, ergonomic handle and a release valve for fettling.

Troy Lee Designs D3 Carbon MIPS, £420

Most mountain bike helmets comply to the same safety standards, but the Troy Lee Designs D3 Carbon Mips in its sleek midnight/chrome finish with Ti hardware proves the function doesn’t have to compromise form.

Muc-Off Matt Finish Detailer, £7.99

Muc-Off’s new Matt Finish Detailer has been developed for bikes that don’t feature the traditional glossy paintjob, and riders who want a mark free matt finish on their bike… at least until it hits the first puddle.