Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month. Izzos, sweaty women’s tops, water pumps, combat pants, coffee beans and more!

>>> MBR Trail Bike of the Year 2020

YT Izzo Launch Edition, £5,699

If we hadn’t been told the new Izzo is from YT, we’d never have guessed. It looks nothing like its kinfolk, the Capra, Jeffsy, Tues, Decoy or Primus, with a completely different silhouette, upside down shock and accompanying lockout lever. Did the German brand take up XC racing all of a sudden?

The answer lies in the Izzo’s attitude: fast, agile and sharp. The linkage and shock have been elevated so the seatstays run seamlessly into the top tube, while the upper link is streamlined so it is less likely to knock on knees or catch shorts. There’s just 130mm travel to play with, and the frame is fully carbon-fibre, with the one-piece upper link forged from aluminium. All this screams ‘weight saving’ – this is a bike sharply focused on slicing off precious grams, with a Fox 34 fork and inline Float DPS shock. Even the EXO casing 2.3in Maxxis Forekaster tyres help tip the scales towards the lighter end of the trail segment. The end result is that our size large Izzo Pro test bike weighs a scant 12.68kg (27.95lb), and that’s with the new Thirstmaster 5000 (835ml) bottle fitted. It’s no XC racer, but it is the trail bike missing from YT’s family of enduro and all-mountain rippers, and one hell of an exciting new machine.

All is not as it first seems though, because while the suspension layout has changed, dig a little deeper and the Izzo shares the same DNA as the Jeffsy, Capra and Tues. All are progressive in nature, with the Izzo having a slightly more constant anti-squat curve, so it should still pedal well on the steepest climbs, even with the shock in the open setting.

And it is YT’s underlying suspension DNA that should give the Izzo it’s own distinct personality as a short-travel ripper.

With a limited run of 150 bikes worldwide, the Launch Edition is going to be a hot ticket. To celebrate the Izzo’s introduction, the top-end specification includes a wireless SRAM AXS drivetrain and RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. Look out for a First Ride on one of the models when the lockdown lifts.

Sprindex, €134

Setting your coil shock sag can now be almost as simple as an air can, thanks to Sprindex. The spring and spacers replace your current shock’s coil and lets you find the perfect spring rate for your bike, without resorting to preload.

Douchebags Carryall 40L, €179

Stylish new holdall from Douchebags, the Carryall 40L has hidden shoulder straps so you can ride with it, internal adjustable compartments for clean or mucky kit, and webbing on the outside to hook other DB bags to.

Michelin DH 34, £59.99

This new tyre from Michelin is called the DH34. Designed for downhill, but could make a good e-bike option, with a MAGI-X DH rubber compound and Down Hill Shield sidewall protection. Works best in mixed or hardpack conditions… roll on the hot weather.

Fox Speedframe, £139

The new Fox Speedframe helmet uses dual-density EPS called Varizorb for impact protection, and this Pro version also features a Mips liner. Three position visor for goggle parking, magnetic Fidlock buckle, dial retention, and 16 colours.

Falke Womens Long-sleeve Shirt Warm, £45

Falke makes posh tights, but their Women’s Long sleeved Shirt Warm looks great as a base layer or gym top too. Designed for mild to cold conditions, it’s constructed from two layers of fabric to help wick away moisture.

Syncros IS Tailor Cage 2.0, £59.99

Syncros’s new bottlecage system is called the IS Tailor Cage 2.0, it doesn’t sit flush, instead it’s clocked 45degrees left or right to squeeze into tight spaces. This HV version comes with high volume pump and a new 19-function multitool.

Muc-Off Technical Riding Shorts, £79.99

Muc-Off’s new Technical Riders Short is built from three-layer in-house material to be waterproof, breathable, and stretchy, and features pockets galore — two zippered, one slide-in and webbing at the back. Accommodates Velcro army-surplus style patches too, for £3.99. Go figure.

Torq Press Coffee, £7.50

Torq Fitness makes energy drinks and the like, but it also has an interesting sideline in coffee… ideal for the non-riding age. Called Torq Press Coffee, this is the Single Malt from Brazil, it comes ground or as beans. Free delivery.

Vee Tire Snap Trail, $65

This is the Snap Trail — new from Vee Tires, it uses the same tread pattern we loved on the Snap WCE and the same tacky Top 40 rubber compound, but excitingly it now comes in a lighter casing option. That’s great news for trail riders because we can tap into the high-grip levels the WCE tyre offered, without having to lug around the extra weight of an enduro casing

That new casing is called Enduro Core, and uses a single-ply protection layer rather than the two-ply version seen on the WCE. It still has the same 72tpi thread count though, meaning it should have decent protection against rocks and pinchflats. Just to put that into some perspective, Maxxis’s EXO sidewall uses a 60tpi casing. And just like Maxxis’s Super Tacky, the Snap Trail uses a 42a durometer rubber, which in Vee Tire’s case is called Top 40.

The Snap Trail is currently only offered in 2.35in width, across both wheel sizes, but we’d be surprised if Vee stopped there. The heavier Snap WCE tyre is soon to come in a 2.5in option so we’re confident the Snap Trail won’t be far behind.