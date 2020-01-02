Hope finally producing Shimano Microspline compatible hubs and wheelsets

Freehubs in stock and already shipping to shops and global distributors

With the start of the new year Hope Technology are now start selling Shimano Microspline compatible freehubs for hubs and complete wheelsets.

There was a bit of mild controversy when Shimano launched its 12-speed Microspline freehub. Basically they only initially gave the license to DT Swiss to produce Microspline compatible freehubs (obviously you could also get Microspline wheelsets from Shimano too). For a while it looked like Shimano weren’t going to be that free and easy with other brands who wanted to make Microspline compatible wheelsets/hubs.

Well, we’re happy to report the news that Hope have been given the Microspline license and are already shipping Microspline wheels, hubs and freehubs out to bike shops and ditributors. Hurray for choice!

In typical Hope style, they are also making sure that existing Hope wheel/hub owners can get in on a bit of Microspline action; new Hope Microspline freehubs are backwards compatible to older Hope Pro 2 Evo hubs. Good ol’ Hope eh?

Hope press release

Hope Technology launches Microspline compatible hubs and wheels

At Hope we’ve always believed in making sure our components can be modified to suit every new standard where possible. With the announcement of Shimano’s Microspline we lobbied to be granted the licence to produce compatible hubs. After negotiation we’ve been given the licence and as of yesterday, 1st Jan we are now able to sell wheels and hubs fitted with this new freehub design.

We currently have freehubs in stock and have begun shipping them to shops and distributors around the world.

You’re also not left out if you have our older Pro 2 EVO hubs as we have Microspline freehubs in stock to update these older hubs to the new standard.