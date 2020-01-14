Hope launches first ever Ambassador Programme

"Those that make it on to the Programme will receive a substantially discounted HB.130 in the specification of their choice"

“Those that make it on to the Programme will receive a substantially discounted Hope HB130 in the specification of their choice.”

Hope Technology press release

Call for Ambassadors

For the first time ever, Hope Technology are looking for members of the public to join an Exclusive HB Ambassador Programme. We are looking for the most passionate riders, with a love for cycling, people and places and the kind of infectious personality that wants to share that passion.

We aren’t (necessarily) looking for the best riders, or the biggest social media accounts. What we are looking for is people who will get out there and have fun on their HB.130 (more on that shortly)… whether that be epic adventures, entering races or styling it up in their local woods.

We want to reflect the whole riding spectrum and show everything that’s possible on our do-it-all, made in Barnoldswick carbon 29er, the HB.130. More info on the bike here.

Living the dream

Those that make it on to the Programme will receive a substantially discounted HB.130 in the specification of their choice. That’s not just picking a preferred colour, but also includes custom etching. Not only that, they’ll be invited to the Hope factory in Barnoldswick, UK to collect their new dream bike. During a special Ambassadors’s Day, the lucky few will tour the factory, meet the team behind the bike and ride with the Hope crew.

During the year, ambassadors will create content for our HB news page and social media channels to show what they’ve been up to. They’ll also share the stoke at selected HB events in their area, attending and helping out. Finally, ambassadors will spread the love as they go.

They’ll be approachable and passionate and always happy to chat about Hope products when out and about.

Apply!

Our Ambassadors will be rider’s riders… they’ll inspire, encourage, educate and represent…and we are currently seeking applications. More details and a link to apply are available on the Hope website.

Entries close on January 31st 2020. We have spaces available for riders in the UK, Germany and France.

The HB Ambassador Programme will roll out to other countries later in the year.