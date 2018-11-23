Yes this product really is called HideMyBell Insider

Yes, that's really is its name.

The HideMyBell Insider is a mountain bike specific ‘solution’ aimed at incorporating a bell into your cockpit without losing your cool.

It’s not that often that we get stopped in our tracks by the sound of a new product (do you get what I did there?!) but this new version of the classic bike bell from Close The Gap had us all going a little Benny Hill.

Using a simple handlebar mount the Insider positions the bell to the side of the stem; out of the way of your controls but still accessible when you need to warn oncoming walkers, riders or a variety of fauna of your impending shredding. but Close The Gap hasn’t stopped there, the Insider also features a neat GPS mount that positions your chosen tech above your stem. Putting your expensive device out of harms way in case of a crash is a damn good idea and this solution certainly fits the bill. Or as Close The Gap put it, “When you are pushing your limits out there in the forest, you don’t have to worry about your computer being damaged by branches and trees”.

HideMyBell Insider specifications

Discrete integrated bell: loud and rattle free (weight penalty just 2 grams)

31.8 + 35,0 mm handlebar clamp compatible

Off-road optimized design

Stainless steel bolts

Hidden bolt clamp design

Lightweight: 50 grams

Made of strong Polymer (POM)

Made and engineered in the Netherlands

The Insider is also recommended for racers as it leaves the front of your bars and stem uncluttered, so nothing to get in the way of a number board. Available in both 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters, the fully in-house engineered bracket blends in pretty well with any bar and stem combination. The Insider also ships with a multitude of popular GPS mounts including Garmin, Lezyne, Mio, Wahoo, Bryton and Sigma. Available from now either direct from Close The Gap or various shops in the UK, retail will be €36.95 (no UK specific price currently).