Have we become too obsessed with motors and forgotten the importance of the suspension, geometry, and frame design when choosing an e-bike?

In the latest episode of the MBR Show, Danny and Alan discuss the importance of the motor in the overall performance of modern e-bikes, and whether we're too obsessed by vital stats above real-world usability?

Everyone seems to be obsessed with motors at the moment. Power and torque numbers have become the new head angle and BB height, with everyone (us included) fixated on the headline stats. Yes, this has always been an important aspect when choosing the best e-bikes, but since the introduction of the Amflow PL Carbon and the DJi Avinox motor, the arms race really seems to have ramped up, and we are all lapping it up.

But are we missing something? What about the rest of the bike? The geometry, the sizing, the frame design and material, and most importantly, the suspension – all of these aspects feed into the blender that gives the bike its handling qualities and ride performance. A poor bike design is not magically fixed by a class-leading motor. Likewise, we have awarded test wins to bikes like the Canyon Spectral:ON and YT Decoy in the past, despite not having the motor du jour. In both cases, that was because the ride experience was class-leading, and although there were subtle differences in motor power, weight, and range, the quality of the ride made up for those shortfalls.

When the motor is the common denominator, as it was when SRAM launched its Powertrain just over a year ago, the market gravitated towards the Nukeproof Megawatt. It just looked right. And with the release of the latest Bosch CX, certain bikes definitely look more appealing than others. But you can never tell until you’ve ridden them. And even certain models in the range can tip the balance, where one suspension supplier has achieved the perfect tune.

We also speculate about the other bike brands that have partnered with DJI to run the Avinox motor in their e-bikes. Forbidden is a dead cert, and Spanish boutique brand Unno looks like the second adopter. But who else is there? Could it be Yeti?