The OneUp Components Dropper Post is my favourite dropper: the new V3 is even lighter, boasts less stack height, and keeps the 240mm rise

OneUp Components claims it is up to 70g lighter than its predecessor, and 238g lighter than a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper

OneUp Components has launched its latest dropper post, called the V3 it comes with a whole host of improvements on the One Up Dropper Post V2, which we reviewed when it came out back in 2020. We even liked it so much we featured it in our roundup of the best dropper seatposts last year. Renowned for its long length size options, the V3 looks like its taking this one step further with a maximum 240mm length and now lighter weight too.

OneUp Components V3 dropper post need to know:

OneUp says it’s 60-70g lighter than the 545g V2 we tested

Costs £291.99 for V3 dropper or £320.99 for V3 dropper and V3 remote

A claimed 75% smoother actuation and reduction in breakaway force

IGUS self-lubricating bushings

10mm shorter total length

Available in 90mm, 120mm, 150mm, 180mm, 210mm and 240mm lengths

V3 remote sold separately at £44.99

What’s new with the OneUp V3?

The V2 was given 10/10 by us back in 2020, but the V3 has been three years in the making and claims to be smoother, lighter and more reliable. OneUp also claims the V3 has the “shortest stack and total length of any other dropper.” In theory, this means riders with smaller frames can utilise a longer dropper post.

Making light work of it

OneUp says the V3 is between 60 and 70 grams lighter than the V2, with the weight savings largely coming from a new hydraulic cartridge. The company says this never needs to be inflated. If you’re a serious weight weenie, you can save even more weight (10g) with the Ti Bolt Upgrade Kit.

The weight of the shortest travel post (90mm) is 325g for the 30.9mm option, or 304g for the 27.2mm option. At the other end of the scale, the 240mm length post weighs a claimed 585g for the 30.9mm option and 765g for the 34.9mm version.

Smooth operator

OneUp also says that operating the V3 is significantly smoother than the V2. An all-new cartridge design is behind this increase in efficiency, with a claimed 75% less force required to put through the lever when seated to get it to work. It also requires less breakaway force to get it going.

The seals have also been upgraded, with a new collar and custom SKF wiper seal designed to keep dirt ingress out. Bushings have also been addressed, with a new low-friction and self-lubricating IGUS material being used. Posts in 180mm – 240mm lengths come with a further bushing to support the increase in overlap. OneUp claims these two upgrades will keep the V3 running smoothly with less maintenance required compared to the V2.

The pins have also been looked at, and to eliminate rotational play, OneUp has increased the number of anti-rotation pins as well as adding two oversized polymer ones.

Visit the bike shop less

For those of us who like to maintain our own droppers, OneUp says that the V3 can be fully dissasembled in less than 10 minutes. It doesn’t state the time it’ll take for you to remember how to put it back to gether, but we digress. The point they’re trying to make is that you don’t need a load of specialised tools – instead, a 14mm spanner, and 2mm and 5mm Allen keys are all it takes.

The brand suggests 120 hour service intervals for cleaning and greasing, and 350 hours for a full rebuild. Each post will come with a two year warranty.

The OneUp Components V3 dropper details

The V3 is available in four diameters: 30.9mm, 31.6mm, 34.9mm and 27.2mm. The 27.2mm post only comes in 90mm and 120mm lengths. The V3 also comes in the following length options: 90mm, 120mm, 150mm, 180mm, 210mm and 240mm.

The V3 remote, which the dropper is “designed to work perfectly” with, is sold separately at £44.99. Ultimatately, if you don’t want to run the V3 remote then you can choose something else.

If you want to get hold of one, you can find the V3 and V3 Remote at oneupcomponents.com.

Pricing: