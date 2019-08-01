65% of people don’t know you still have to pedal when riding an e-bike

Halfords' latest e-bike report does some startling mythbusting

Halfords have just published something called their E-Bike Report and within it are some eyebrow-raising facts. Here’s are pic of the stats.

The findings in the report are particularly significant this year due to the recent revision of the Cycle To work scheme and the removal of the £1,000 limit. E-bikes are ideal for commuting but pretty much no decent ones cost less than £1k.

Key findings of the report

28% think they aren’t fit enough to ride a [regular] bike.

65% didn’t know that you still have to pedal when riding an e-bike.

20% think you need insurance to ride an e-bike.

43% are unsure if e-bikes need to be taxed.

37% think they need specific electric car-style charging stations.

9% think you can’t ride them in the rain.

15% are scared they would not have full control over an e-bike.

41% are unsure if you need to have a license to ride an e-bike.

84% didn’t know that e=bikes can be purchased on the Cycle To Work scheme.

47% think an e-bike would encourage them to ride more.

23% think having an e-bike will help them start cycling again.

All of this research points yet again to the main problem with e-bikes: people don’t know very much about them. Those polled by Halfords clearly think they an e-bike is an electric-engined motorbike.

To be fair to Joe Public, pedal assist e-bikes are actually quite an odd thing to get to grasps with. The public are pretty much where us cyclists were a few years ago in terms of comprehension and experience of e-bikes. But the fact that, despite the relative ignorance on the specifics of e-bikes and e-biking, the interest in them is clearly there can only be a positive thing in our opinion.