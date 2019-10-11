Our pick of the best Gore kit deals right now

Gore bike clothing deals. At least 25% off RRP. Full range of sizes available (at time of writing). And nothing costing over £100. Dive in!

Gore C3 Windstopper Light Gilet was £89.99, now £62.00

Save 31%! “A light and packable vest that’s perfect for stowing in your pocket on every chilly ride. The Gore Windstopper fabric will ensure you stay warm and dry. Keeping a vest in your backpack or back pocket is a great idea for riding in variable weather.”

Buy Now: Gore C3 Windstopper Light Giler from Tredz for only £62.00!

Gore C3 Windstopper Jacket was £149.99, now £95.00

Save 37%! “A light and packable jacket that can travel with you for when you need it. GORE WINDSTOPPER® material breathes well while preventing windchill or soak through when you’re riding. Get on with your activity and let the jacket do the hard work.”

Buy Now: Gore C3 Windstopper Jacket from Tredz for only £95.00!

Gore Sleeveless Base Layer was £29.99, now £20.00

Save 33%! “Essential for cycling, running and outdoor adventures, the Gore Wear M Base Layer Sleeveless Shirt will enhance your comfort throughout the day by aiding moisture management. Keeping the sweat off your skin will keep you cool on the way up and prevent wind chill on the way down.”

Buy Now: Gore Sleeveless Base Layer from Evans Cycles for only £20.00!

Gore C3 Windstopper Jacket was £159.99, now £95.00

Save 40%! “A light and packable jacket that can travel with you for when you need it. GORE WINDSTOPPER material breathes well while preventing windchill or soak through when you’re riding. Get on with your activity and let the jacket do the hard work.Products made with Gore Windstopper products are totally windproof and deliver maximum breathability to keep you comfortable in cool and windy weather conditions.The totally windproof, yet extremely breathable membrane blocks the wind and allows vapor to escape. This combination of protection and breathability minimizes the wind’s chilling effect while reducing the risk of overheating when you are active. A durable outer fabric treatment provides you additional protection of water repellency.”

Buy Now: Gore C3 Windstopper Jacket from Evans Cycles for only £95.00!

Gore Windstopper Gloves was £42.99, now £23.00

Save 46%! “Made for all activities in changeable conditions, this GORE WINDSTOPPER Glove is ergonomically designed to aid your dexterity when you’re out in the elements, allowing you to focus on where you are and where you’re going.”

Buy Now: Gore Windstopper Gloves from Evans Cycles for only £23.00!

Gore C3 Windstopper Phantom Zip-Off Jacket was £159.99, now £79.00

Save up to 50%! “This versatile windproof jacket can be used in a huge range of conditions, making it one of Gore’s most popular items. Utilize the removable sleeves to help regulate your temperature or adapt to changing conditions, knowing you’ve got options when the temperature drops. Products made with Gore® Windstopper material are totally windproof whilst still delivering maximum breathability to keep you comfortable in cool and windy weather conditions. The totally windproof, yet extremely breathable membrane blocks the wind and allows vapor to escape. This combination of protection and breathability minimizes the wind’s chilling effect while reducing the risk of overheating when you are active. A durable outer fabric treatment provides you additional protection of water repellency.”

Buy Now: Gore C3 Windstopper Phantom Zip-Off Jacket from Evans Cycles for only £79.00!

Specialized Element 1.5 Gore Windstopper Gloves was £39.99, now £19.99

Save 50%! “Keep the feeling in your fingers with the Specialized Element 1.5 Gloves. Entirely windproof and technology packed with a hydrophobic Ax suede fit palm. Gore Windstopper® fabric is tried and tested and can be found on the upper section of this glove. Perfect for when the temperature drops to 7° celsius.”

Buy Now: Specialized Element 1.5 Gore Windstopper Gloves from Cycle Store for only £19.99!

