First look at Giant Trance X E+ Pro 29 range

Another day another Giant Trance gets announced: today we bring you details of the 2021 Giant Trance X E+ Pro 29 electric mountain bike range.

Giant Trance X E+ Pro 29 need to know

Another 29er ebike to add to the list

135mm rear travel paired with 150mm fork

Aluxx SL aluminium frames (no carbon version)

Flip-chip geometry adjustment

Syncdrive Pro Motor from Yamaha with 80Nm (up to 360% assist)

Smart mode uses six distance sensors to automatically alter power

System adjustable via Giant E-Bike smartphone app

Energypack 625Wh battery

New more compact RideControl Ergo remote

Three models to choose: Pro 29 1, Pro 29 2, Pro 29 3

UK pricing TBC (hopefully next week)

The new Giant Trance X E+ continues the industry move away from pure 27.5in wheels bike – or even mullet 29/27.5in wheelers. The bike is a 29er through and through. Seeing as it’s a Giant and thus uses the Maestro dual-link rear suspension system, it sports long chainstays.

Factoring in space for the motor the chainstays are actually 471.5mm long. That’s quite lengthy. Steep hill climbing should be this bike’s forte. Especially with the large volume 2.6in Maxxis tyres. It’s worth noting that on the Small and Medium sizes, the chainstay length is longer than the frame reach.

The seat tubes are kept relatively short so it may be an idea to investigate the possibilty of upsizing to a Large model if you’re of average height. Certainly somethig to think about because otherwise the Pro 29 looks to be typically a well specced and constructed bike as you’d expect from Giant these days.

Another aspect that makes us raise our eyebrows a little is that low-belly motor. It looks like it could be rather compromising when it comes to ground clearance, both uphill over obstacles as well as on the lips of descent drop-ins, heavily rutted tracks and such like.

We like the look of the new RideControl Ergo remote with its minimal amount of buttons and simple LED-base display of assist and battery levels. We’ve yet to have time on the multi-sensor Smart mode of the new Syncdrive motor but it sounds intriguing. We’re keen to see if it’s possible to tweak the Smart mode’s assist limits too; often ‘intelligent’ automatic modes are shy of unleashing the full power of the motor.

We haven’t been given the UK pricing as yet but apparently it should be announced soon. Hopefully some time next week. We’ll update this page as and when we can.