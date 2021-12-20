He said, “get off the bike or I will knife you.” Being a mtb rider, I said to him, “you better make the first one count”, and with that we started battling, much to his surprise.

This month’s Star Letter.

Stay frosty out there

Hello, a little story for you. I am a 65-year-old mtb rider. I ride a Specialized Enduro Comp 29er which I have owned for 7.5 years. It was one of the first 29ers to be made. On Saturday morning, 18 September, I set off from my home in Chorley as usual, went into Brinscall, then through the woods over to White Coppice, then onto Rivington, and then onto Adlington, and onto Leeds & Liverpool canal at Adlington about 15 miles in total.

While heading back home on the canal I got about half a mile from home coming up to the top lock at Wheelton and spotted some lads at the top of the slope. Didn’t think anything about it, but as I got up to them one rammed his bike into the side of me, knocking me into the hedge. He said, “get off the bike or I will knife you.” Being a mtb rider, I said to him, “you better make the first one count”, and with that we started battling, much to his surprise.

But I was still on my bike in the hedge. When I managed to get off the bike he pushed me down the slope, got hold of my bike and legged it, shouting back to me I could have his bike, which was broken as an old nail.

My bike is gone, Garmin computer gone – obviously the police are involved. Thanks to Facebook I got the bike back a day later. Just to say to all, be aware of what can happen when riding alone when out in the wilds as I would normally have been out with other riders. I still go out on the bike – you can’t stop a mountain bike rider from staying positive.

– Philip Green

Ed – that’s a shocking story, Philip. Glad you’re OK and you got your bike back. This sort of incident (there has been a series of well-publicised thefts of expensive road bikes in London’s Richmond Park recently) highlights the fact that it always pays to remain vigilant and never be complacent, even in locations you know well and use regularly.

Contact us: mbr@futurenet.com

All Star Letter correspondents win a Madison Zenith waterproof jacket worth £119.99.