Go full enduro with the new Fox Dropframe helmet

The radical looking new Fox Dropframe helmet looks like a convertible helmet with its chinbar missing but… it isn’t. Is this the most enduro lid ever?

Fox Racing press release

Fox Racing announces the release of the all new Dropframe helmet. Created to provide maximum coverage for an open face trail helmet, this all new style introduces the M,O.RE. (Mandibular OccipitalREinforcement) guard. The innovative M.O.RE. guard design provides one piece eye port and lateral coverage for the ear, jaw and lower head, designed for trail riders of all levels who are looking for more from their helmets.

“The design of the Dropframe was inspired by the groundbreaking Proframe Full face trail helmet. The same demand for additional coverage in a modern trail helmet which drove that revolutionary design was the impetus behind this new model. It’s the perfect helmet for riders of all levels looking for more coverage, more confidence and more fun on the trail.” – Chris Blum, Fox MTB Category Manager.

The performance of the Dropframe has been designed to focus on the needs of the aggressive trail rider and includes the following key performance features:

M.O.RE. Guard (Mandibular Occipital REinforcement Guard) provides maximum coverage for the ear, jaw and back of the head

Dual-density Varizorb™ EPS liner provides improved protection by spreading forces of impact across a wider area

8 Big Bore intake vents and 7 exhaust vents keep you cool and aid in moisture management

The fixed visor positioned perfectly to channel air through the helmet

Fidlock® SNAP helmet buckle provides quick entry and exit while wearing gloves

Moisture wicking, antimicrobial helmet liner

Designed and developed over a 3-year period by the same team who created the iconic Proframe helmet, the Dropframe is available now at Fox MTB dealers worldwide.

The all new Fox Dropframe – More coverage, More confidence, More fun.