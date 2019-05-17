Best current deals on mountain bike helmets

All these lids are AT LEAST half-price

We regularly trawl the online retailers for the very best mountain bike helmets deals. Here’s this month’s current offers on excellent trail riding helmets.

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Read more about what makes a good mountain bike helmet, and discover our favourites with the best mountain bike helmets.

Giant Rail – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! “Rail is a trail-specific helmet designed for superior protection with 18 large vents for maximum ventilation. Featuring GoPro compatibility and a goggle strap retainer, Rail is everything you need to conquer enduro or all-mountain terrain in a comfortable, lightweight package. Protected for 12 months by Giants Helmet Crash Replacement Service.”

Giant Liv Infinita Womens MIPS – £109.99 – £54.98

Save 50%! “Long climbs and flowing descents are where the Infinita shines. Wherever the trail takes you you’re ready with this all-new purpose-built helmet. It offers 18 large vents for maximum ventilation and trail-specific performance. Everything you need to conquer enduro or all-mountain terrain in a comfortable attractive and lightweight package. Includes revolutionary MIPS brain protection system.”

Funkier Camba FH100 – £69.99 – £34.99

Save 50%! “The Camba is the ultimate helmet for Enduro cyclists testing out new techniques or pushing the limits on challenging terrain.With full coverage on the back of the head, the Camba is constructed of 3 pieces of polycarbonate to provide enhanced protection and a fashionable helmet every rider would dream to wear.”

MET Roam – £135.00 – £64.99

Save 52%! “Introducing the Roam helmet from MET. Aimed at mountain bikers, the Roam provides the additional impact protection that this discipline requires and increases coverage around the temple and occipital areas. It does this of course, without a weight penalty.”

Giro Montaro MIPS – £149.99 – £65.00

Save 57%! “The Montaro MIPS Mountain Bike Helmet from Giro is made for big mountain adventures. From long climbs to rowdy, technical descents, the Montaro MIPS helmet inspires your ride no matter where the trail takes you. Its compact shape offers deep, confident coverage, and the Roc Loc Air fit system boosts ventilation while improving fit.”

Giro Hex – £84.99 – £42.50

Save 50%! “The Hex combines rugged style and durability with the coverage and ventilation you want on any trail. It’s stocked with all the features you need for a day on the dirt, including the comfort and stability of Roc Loc 5 and our patented P.O.V. visor that doesn’t require any tools for adjustment.”

Bell Drifter – £70.99 – £29.50

Save 58%! “The sleek shape gets plenty of attention but the real story with Drifter is its incredible versatility. With a compact profile, massive ventilation and superb Float Fit system, you can wear it day in and day out.”

7iDP M2 – £69.99 – £34.99

Save 50%! “The 7iDP M2 Helmet – Tactic lets you shred the trail morning, noon and night at top speed by providing the ultimate in open face protection.”

Happy helmet hunting!

You can see there are a lot of very good helmets in this collection, and it is really hard to pick a winner. That’s not a cop-out, it’s just that most manufacturers have really upped their game recently and are producing some cracking lids. You’ll not go wrong with any of these helmets.