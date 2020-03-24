Fort William World Cup cancelled and Nove Mesto postponed

Fort Bill cancelled at the request of the organisers

In a not-very-surprisng move, the UCI have annouced cancellation of Fort William World Cup and postponement of the Nove Mesto XC World Cup.

UCI statement:

“Due to the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the fourth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which was to take place in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on 22 and 24 May will not take place on the scheduled dates, and that the fifth stop in Fort William (Great Britain), scheduled for 6 and 7 June has been cancelled at the request of the organisers.