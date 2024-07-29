Forestal announces long-awaited upgrades to batteries and motors to tackle issues with range and tuning

Updated batteries, battery management system, and motor firmware, aims to solve Forestal's range issues, with existing customers being prioritised.

Forestal, the Andorran start-up e-bike brand, has just announced a package of upgrades to its motor and battery system designed to improve range and user-experience. This follows issues with limited range from the brand’s SL Bafang system installed on its lightweight e-bike models – something we experienced when we tested the Forestal Cyon and Siryon.

According to Forestal, the upgrade programme is already in progress, with existing customers being contacted through their dealers and invited to have the new components and software installed. Once current owners are upgraded, Forestal will work through its stock of bikes to bring them up to date.

The package of improvements includes a new battery with a revised battery management system, along with updated firmware for the Bafang EonDrive motor. Forestal says these updates bring “improved stability to the discharge and charging of the batteries”, which gives “improved reliability”. The firmware changes give a “more natural pedalling feeling” and “a more linear power curve, also eliminating unexpected peaks of power that could eventually result in damaging internal components”. Importantly, to increase the range, the Eco mode has been detuned. This new firmware paves the way for user tuning, which will be the next step in Forestal’s development programme, and will be available as an over-the-air update to all users without needing to visit a dealer.

After a promising start, but rocky launch to the public, we’re pleased to see Forestal overcome its supply issues and deliver solutions to the problems experienced by its customers. The company went on to say “at Forestal we are well aware that this has been a long time coming and we genuinely appreciate your patience”.