Half price uplifts for £2 and discounted coaching at the Forest of Dean’s first ever Women’s Takeover Day… check out the dates, and details on how to register

The Fod's Women's Takeover Day kicks off at the Cycle Centre on 21 June, to create a supportive atmosphere for riders

The Forest of Dean is hosting a Women’s Takeover Day on Saturday, 21 June, the idea being to get likeminded women together and celebrate mountain biking. A full-day event at the FoD Centre, it’ll create a “welcoming, supportive, and empowering atmosphere for riders of all skill levels,” according to Forestry England, which is putting on the event in conjunction with Whyte Bikes.

If you fancy going along make sure you read our Forest Of Dean, Gloucestershire trail centre guide to get the most out of your day.

What is the Women’s Takeover Day?

Just as it says on the tin, the women’s takeover day is a day at FOD dedicated especially to women riders, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. It’s the first of its kind at FOD, specifically with Forestry England at the helm, and there will be a packed schedule of events for people to get involved with, including social rides, half price uplifts at £2 a go, demo bikes from Whyte, discounted coaching, a women’s dig session with the Dean Trail Volunteers and timed runs for those who feel the competitive spirit.

Dan Weston, Recreation Manager for Forestry England at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre commented on the event, saying:

“Our goal with the FOD Women’s Takeover Day is to create a space where women feel seen, supported, and stoked to embrace cycling. Whether you’re a complete beginner just starting out, or an experienced rider looking to connect with a like-minded community, this day is for you. It’s about sharing a passion for the outdoors and building a network of confident female riders here in the beautiful Forest of Dean.”

There will also be stalls at the centre with brands like Hope, Crank Brothers, Trail Bloom and Whyte there.

Why is something like the Women’s Takeover Day needed?

Gender inequality is something seen across many sports, but mountain biking in particular. The vast majority of riders across all genders are easy going and great to ride with, but if you don’t know anyone who rides, it can feel overwhelming to get involved. And statistically, women are less likely to get involved in sport when there are percieved barriers.

Forestry England is working alongside the University of Bristol on their Fostering Inclusive Action Sports (FIAS) project, which aims to help tackle this gender inequality (among other things) in mountain biking.

The day is largely free to attend or heavily discounted depending on the activities you want to try out. The trails are for everyone, no matter your ability, gender or background. So tell a mate to get involved and head to FOD this weekend. Some of the events and rides have already sold out, so act fast if you want to get involved.

More information about the takeover day can be found on the Forestry England website.

forestryengland.uk