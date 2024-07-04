Flyup 417 Bike Park will reopen in July after National Highways forced its closure

The Gloucestershire based bike park was forced to temporarily close so that work on the A417 missing link road project could commence

Gloucestershire bike park Flyup 417 will be reopening on 17 July after work on the A417 Missing Link road project began early. The bike park was forced to close for six weeks so that the National Highways team could begin work on a new dual carriageway which is set to be built to ease congestion and replace an accident hotspot.

Initially, the team was asked to move some of their tracks to allow for the construction to begin with a deadline of later this year. This was brought forward, and work began in early June. The closure has allowed the team at Flyup 417 to move the relevant tracks so that the National Highways team could start their work early.

Now, they are reopening on 17 July, with their grounds team making progress on moving trails and getting the bike park ready for reopening. The team is taking bookings for their uplift commencing Wednesday 17 July, at a price of £41.

Flyup remains the UK’s biggest privately owned bike park, with a range of trails from a pump track to dual slalom and downhill trails. The project began in 2013 with husband and wife, Simon and Angela Ruskin at the helm. They also operate the Forest of Dean uplift service.

417bikepark.co.uk