Fizik’s Terra Nanuq GTX: the winter boot flat pedal riders have been waiting for?

All the warmth and comfort of a winter boot, just without the clipless cleat

Fizik has a new version of its Terra Nanuq GTX winter boot, and for the first time you can get it in a flat pedal version as well as the usual clipless. That means those of us who want to stay riding flat pedals when the trails are at their slippiest (most of us at mbr) can still get access to the best mountain bike winter boots. Hurrah.

Need to know

Gore-Tex Koala membrane

BOA L6 dial for easy fit and zip ankle cuffs

Ripstop fabric to protect your foot

X2 outsole with Vibram tread

Stiffness index 3, meaning relatively flexy

Weight: 876g in size 42

Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

Price: £289,99

The new Terra Nanuq GTX gets a fully waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex Koala membrane, whether you’re going for the clipless or flat version. That means sweat can get out while snow, water, mud and dog eggs stay outside.

Gore-Tex is pretty well known to most of us, but the Koala addition looks like being Fizik’s own name for the breathable membrane when used on a winter boot. Importantly, the liner comes high up in the boot, all the way to the neoprene cuff, meaning there’s no lace holes to let water in.

Inside is a soft, brushed fleece lining to keep your feet toastie, and the fit is on the generous size so you can pile on the thick socks too if needed. There’s no need to upsize and make allowances for this.

What about when it’s not freezing cold though, but you still want dry feet? Fizik has thought of that, and the Terra Nanuq GTX uses a BOA L6 dial so you can back off the pressure to allow for big socks, or cinch it up tight. There’s also a zippered cuff to help you slide them off when they’re honking and the last thing you want to be grappling with.

The rest of the outsole is made up with a reinforced toecap, heel and low side, which has been reinforced with thermolaminated PU.

Flat pedal shoes are hopeless without a decent connection to the bike. Fizik has built the Terra Nanuq GTX with a Vibram X2 outsole to help that connection, and there are big deep-groove lugs for mechanical grip. We’ll bring you a full review when we get our hands on a pair.