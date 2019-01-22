Help compile list of Lakeland trails now unusable for all users after Fix The Fells repairs

The Horse Access Campaign aren't happy with the repairs either

The ongoing controversy over work carried out on Lake District paths by Fix The Fells. Horse riders are compiling a list a problem spots.

See the Facebook post here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LDMBA/permalink/1059907744181457/

Hannah Gardner: “The Horse Access Campaign (HAC) UK has started to look into the work Fix the Fells are doing to the bridleways and I have been tasked with putting a list together of FTF Bridleways that are now unusable for all users. I could really do with your help in making this list. So far I have Nethermost Pike down to Grizedale from Helvellyn, Boredale, Scarth gap from blacksail YH to Buttermere (not sure if FTF done work here, but horse riders say horrible); bridleway over Catbells from Derwent Water side; Angle Tarn to Great Langdale (again not sure if FTF done work, but not good on a pony). If you know of any others/further info on these routes please bob them on a comment below. thanks in advance #WorkTogether #AccessForAll”

In May last year we asked the question on many mountain bikers’ lips: Is widespread stone pitching resurface work ruining Lake District trails? Then later in the year we followed it up with a feature called Stone pitching, trail resurfacing and singletrack widening is threatening the Lake District’s best routes.

It’s clearly an issue that isn’t going away. Not only that, it’s an issue for more than just mountain bikers.