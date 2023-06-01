FFWD updates the OUTLAW wheel for XC and marathon racing

Designed to prioritise durability and strength, the FFWD OUTLAW wheels come with boost space, 30mm internal rim width, and tubeless-ready.

First launched in 2017, the XC and marathon-ready Outlaw wheelset from FFWD (Fast Forward) has been updated ready for the 2023 race season with thoroughly modern elements. The wheels feature the brand new FFWD Boost hubs, plus rims and associated elements designed for increased durability, strength and serviceability.

Need to know:

Boost 110/148 hub spacing

30mm internal rim width

MRP 1499 per wheelset

Wider hookless rim bead

First, a closer look at those hubs. The new FFWD Boost hubs have, as the name suggests, Boost 110/148 spacing. They are an evolution of the FFWD TWO/ONE hubs, and feature 36t ratchet engagement, high quality bearings and also a lefty-compatible fork option. Anyone on the lookout for a 240EXP version; there isn’t one yet, but FFWD says it’s coming for model year 2024.

The rims are designed for strength and to resist direct hits, with a wide 30mm internal rim width which can take up to 2.7” width tyres. The bead is hookless and has been made wider than the previous incarnation of these wheels, and nipple holes have been reinforced.

Spokes are either Sapim CX-Ray or CX-Sprint, with brass nipples.

And finally, the wheels come with pre-installed tubeless tape and tubeless valves.

FFWD declare a MRP of 1499 per wheelset, and advise that in addition to cross-country and marathon racing, they’re also suitable for all-mountain adventures.

