Fancy a dream job? BikePark Wales has a vacancy for a Trails and Estate Manager

BikePark Wales is on the lookout for a Trails and Estates Manager – basically a trail crew manager – read on for an overview of the role and how to find out more and apply.

BikePark Wales is a all-season mountain bike facility located at Merthyr Tydfil on the edge of the Brecon Beacons national park just 25 minutes north of central Cardiff – if you’ve not been there then there’s a very strong chance it’s on your list. The park is now an internationally recognised destination and a mecca for mountain bikers, descending on Myndd Gethin, a 491-metre summit.

BPW has just turned ten years old and it’s a place that’s constantly evolving, both in the facilities that it offers and the huge range of over forty tracks.

The Role

The trails and estates manager is a senior role within the BikePark Wales management team.

They are responsible for management of the elements of the business which are predominantly focused on the hillside around the trail network, including: The trails, the uplift road, access tracks, tree safety, adverse weather management and water and silt control amongst others.

The trails and estates manager has responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the trail network at BikePark Wales and the trail crew and roads teams which collectively maintain the trails, access tracks and uplift road and associated tasks.

The role is a predominantly administrative based management role with an expectation that the individual will be comfortable working in the outside environment with experience of the construction industry and a likely 70/30 split of office to site-based time.

The individual must be organised, structured and able to switch between tasks and topics comfortably as well as effectively integrating with the wider company team. A general understanding of the company operations will assist in the day-to-day duties and operation of the department.

They report to the COO as a head of department for all operations and to the Trails Director for all trail specific information and ongoing quality control.

Current Department Size = 9 (including manager) increasing to 11 within 12 months

Further details: detailed job description and how to apply