A decade of thrills: celebrating ten years of BikePark Wales

Ten years ago, a dream was realised – one that changed the landscape of mountain biking in the UK.

Before the gates to BikePark Wales were flung open in August 2013, the idea of a pay-per-thrill bike park – the first of its kind in the UK – in a region of bountiful free-to-ride trails, was a big gamble.

It was a new concept: picture a ski resort, remove the snow and replace the pistes with an array of sweeping flowy bike trails meandering to the bottom of the mountain and you are close. Add a bunch of adrenalin and big sprinkle of fun and you are pretty much there.

BikePark Wales is a place where you can turn off a major dual carriageway, park up outside a fully equipped mountain biking hub, enjoy a lazy cup of coffee before pulling your bike out of the car and loading it onto a trailer. Then, you sit in comfort as you’re driven to the top of the hill where you can choose from over forty addictively-good tracks back down the hill. And then repeat ad infinitum.

So it’s been a decade since BikePark Wales introduced the UK to its very first full-service bike park. As we celebrate its remarkable journey, we take a look back at the story of this trailblazing bike park and how it has become a go-to destination for mountain bikers across the nation.

A dream turned reality

In 2013 BikePark Wales was born. The visionaries, Martin Astley, Rowan Sorrell, Anna Astley and Liz Sorrell, wanted to create a place where mountain bikers of all skill levels could come to share their passion for riding and embrace the natural beauty of South Wales.

“It’s phenomenal for Rowan and I as founders to look at what we, our team and the mountain bike community have created, it’s beyond our wildest expectations.” – Martin Astley

Over the past decade, the park has evolved into a riders paradise, boasting a wide range of trails designed to cater to riders of every level. From gentle green-graded slopes perfect for beginners to black runs designed to challenge even the most experienced riders, the park has it all. A meticulously crafted and maintained network of trails weaves through the hillside, offering an ever-changing canvas for riders to explore.

BikePark Wales is constantly evolving and may never be finished… we’ve been regular visitors since it opened and the big takeaway is there’s always something new to ride – usually a trail, and without fail an innovative hand built section or feature on an existing track. It’s a little like the Forth Bridge in that way, constantly being worked on.

But the park is more than just trails – it’s a comprehensive biking experience. Riders can find everything they need, from bike rentals and workshop repairs, to the café where riders can recharge with a brew by the fire on those unavoidable wet Welsh days.

The bike park’s dedicated team has left no stone unturned, on a mission to provide visitors with a seamless and unforgettable biking experience, the staff are the heart of the whole operation. Some have even worked there since the day it opened.

Community and connection

One of the park’s most remarkable achievements over the past decade has been its role in fostering a sense of community. It’s not just about the trails; it’s about the people who share a common love for riding and the outdoors. Regular collaborations with partners, events, and races have brought riders together, forging lasting connections and friendships.

The park has also been committed to promoting responsible riding and environmental awareness, partnering with Trash Free Trails and working with local schools to spread awareness to respect the natural landscape we ride in and minimize our impact on the environment. With solar panels being installed this September in addition to a host of other eco conscious business practices BPW is well on our way to becoming a truly environmentally friendly site.

A legacy of adventure

From the elation of conquering a challenging red, black or pro line run, to the serenity of cruising down Kermit, the longest descending green trail on site, the park has woven unforgettable memories into the lives of countless bikers.

Looking ahead, the bike park continues to innovate and evolve. Plans for expansion, improved facilities, and collaborations with local communities promise an even brighter future for both us and the thriving community it has nurtured.

Not been to BikePark Wales before? Here are some FAQs for beginners