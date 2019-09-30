The EX Enduro isn’t really about the racing

A couple of weeks ago saw THE MERIDA EX enduro, a celebration of the unforgettable riding in Exmoor National Park

A couple of weeks ago saw THE MERIDA EX enduro, a celebration of the unforgettable riding in Exmoor National Park.

This year was the 4th EX and might well have been our best one yet. We invited just 80 riders to join us for 3 days of incredible riding, vintage tea-stops, pristine single-track and plenty of apres-ride entertainment.

The event sold out in less than 2 minutes and treated riders to 3 big days with almost 100km of riding and 24 timed stages.

Sam Shucksmith took the overall win but, THE EX isn’t really about the racing. It’s more about the Saturday Night pub quiz and dinner party with live music, the Bristol Beer Factory beer stops or the cream tea at the mid-point every day. On the track it’s about riding with your mates, the smiles and high-fives at the bottoms of stages and about taking in some of the very best riding the UK has to offer.

We’re aiming to be back for another EX Enduro in 2020 and will be sending out a Save the Date in the next few weeks. For more information and to sign up to our mailing list you can visit our website.

We’d like to say a big thank you to all of our riders for making THE EX what it is, to the National Trust and people of Exmoor for hosting us and to all of our sponsors for making the event happen.

They are: Merida Bikes, Fenwicks, National Trust South West, TRP Cycling, Lezyne, Bontrager, Disco Brakes, Carbon Cycles, RideGuard and Bristol Beer Factory.