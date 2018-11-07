Flog your old bike bits at Peaty’s Bike Bonanza this Sunday

Steve Peat will help you flog your old bike bits

The 5th annual Peaty’s Bike Bonanza is happening in November. A great place to buy and sell used bikes, bike parts and other random mtb bits and bobs.

Peaty’s Bike Bonanza 2018

Sunday 11th November 2018

Magna, Magna Way, Rotherham, S60 1FD

10am – 1pm

Tickets: Available to buy via the website or on the door (£8 adult, £4 children)

Now in its 5th year, the Bonanza continues to grow year-on-year. Having reached capacity, a previous venue at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, since 2017 the Bonanza now fills the main exhibition hall of the Magna Science & Adventure Centre. Magna is located between Sheffield and Rotherham, and conveniently located next to the M1 motorway near Meadowhall, it’s an easy venue to access and parking is free.

All stalls are sold out with names such as: 7 Protection, 18 bikes, 6 Seven, Banana Industries, Broken Riders Apparel, Burgtec, Chris Bikes Dijon, Cranky’s Bike Parts, Expert Bike Repair, Flare Clothing, HKT, Hugga, Joe’s Bikes, King Sunglasses, Kingud Products, Leighton Vans, Loose Riders, Maxxis Tyres, O’Neal, Peatys Products, Pedal Addiction, Race Co Cycles, Ride Sheffield, Bolehills, Royal Racing, Shorelines, Sixth Element Wheels, Stif Mountain Bikes, Twelve 50 Bikes and Uberbike Components Ltd.

Peaty’s Bike Bonanza is an excellent marketplace for people to buy and sell new and used bikes, bike parts all in a fun relaxed atmosphere. The world’s greatest (cycling specific) DJ Kevin Radical of Rad Rec’s will keep you bopping in the isles whilst you hunt for those bargains!