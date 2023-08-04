How to watch the downhill mountain bike World Championships: live stream the action from Fort William this weekend

Watch the downhill live stream on Saturday, wherever you are in the world. And catch the XC and Marathon racing later in the week

This is the big one, and not just because it’s the World Championships. For the first time, 13 World Championship events are coming together to form one mega festival of cycling, called the 2023 Cycling World Championships. It’s happening right here in the UK too, in Scotland, with the men’s and women’s downhill racing taking place this Saturday.

Watch it on the Beeb

And here’s the best news, you can watch the downhill men’s and women’s Worlds for free on Saturday, provided you’re based in the UK. Tune in to BBC One from 13:15-16:45 for live coverage of the finals. Alternatively, you can watch it on BBC iPlayer, and through the BBC Sport website and app.

Who will be commentating on the race is anyone’s guess at the minute though, after Rob Warner said he’s offered his services for free. So far all the BBC has said is that “Simon Brotherton and Chris Boardman will be lead commentators, alongside a number of guests,” which you’d hope will include some real mountain bikers? The smart money must be on Ed Leigh, with experience working for the BBC and Red Bull covering mountain biking.

You can follow all the action on GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK (via Discovery Plus) too, and SBS On Demand in Australia.

Watch the Marathon on Sunday, 6 August

The next mountain bike event to tune into takes place on Sunday, August 6, the Mountain Bike Marathon, on a mostly-new track at Glentress in the Tweed Valley. The BBC in its wisdom isn’t covering the racing though, so you’ll need to get hold of a subscription to GCN+.

Watch the XC Team Relay and E-MTB racing on Wednesday, 9 August

This one should be interesting to see, the Team Relay coverage starts at 12:15-14:35 via the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer service, BBC Sport website and app.

The E-mountain bike racing runs 15:00-18:00, via the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app too.

Watch the Short Track finals on Thursday, August 10

One of the most exciting mountain bike events on show is the XC short track, watch it 17:30-19:45 on the BBC Red Button service, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Watch the men’s U23 XC racing on Friday, 11 August

This one runs 11:30-13:05 via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Watch the Elite MTB XC on Saturday August 12

Finally, the big one. Tune in to watch the women’s racing, from 11:15-13:35 via the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. The men’s racing is suspiciously absent from the BBC timetable though, we’re hoping this is an error on the website.