Win race-ready bikes created for UCI Cycling World Championship stars with World Bicycle Relief

Winners will own bikes to match those raced by Evie Richards (GB), Kate Courtney (USA), Marianne Vos (NL) and Annemiek van Vleuten (NL)

In celebration of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, World Bicycle Relief, official global charity partner of the event, is offering cycling fans around the world the opportunity to win one of four top-of-the-range bikes donated by world-leading cyclists and their brand sponsors.*

*Terms and conditions and other routes to entry are outlined here.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants must register through the VIPrize platform. A donation to World Bicycle Relief via the platform generates an entry to the prize draw. Other routes to entry are outlined here. Donations will benefit World Bicycle Relief’s programmes.

The profile of women’s cycling and racing is exploding around the globe, with incredible performances and viewing figures to match. While female athletes are breaking boundaries at the sharp end of the sport and gaining the recognition they deserve, World Bicycle Relief prioritises women in the countries it serves – offering 70% of the bikes it distributes through its programmes to women and girls.

Win 1 of 4 one-of-a-kind replica World Championship bikes

World Bicycle Relief and VIPrize have joined forces with four of the world’s most exceptional female cyclists and their brand sponsors to give supporters the opportunity to walk away with 1 of 4 limited-edition replica bicycles.

Win a replica of USA’s Kate Courtney ’s limited-edition SCOTT Spark RC !

’s limited-edition ! Support Britain’s very own Evie Richards and win a Trek Supercaliber 9.9 Team Edition !

and win a ! Pick up a replica of Dutch legend Marianne Vos ’ Team Jumbo Visma Cervélo S5 !

’ Team Jumbo Visma ! Take home a replica World Championships limited-edition Canyon Aeroad CFR Disc supported by Dutch cycling icon Annemiek van Vleuten!

Claire Geiger, Director of Global Partnerships, World Bicycle Relief, said: “Female racers are setting new records and shattering glass ceilings in the cycling world. Meanwhile, women and girls in many rural communities around the world rely on bicycles to access vital services and education – particularly when walking and sharing lifts are not safe options”

“This is why we prioritise 70% of our bikes for women and girls. Because whether racing for the rainbow stripes or racing towards an education, bikes truly transform lives. Support from cyclists and cycling fans watching the UCI Cycling World Championships will be life-changing for both”

Britain’s very own Evie Richards, Cross-Country World Champion in 2021 and 2023 British National Cross-Country Champion, alongside Trek, will donate a Trek Factory Racing team-edition Trek Supercaliber 9.9.

In support of World Bicycle Relief, Evie said: “A bicycle can be a game-changer, especially for women and girls in rural areas.”

The USA’s Kate Courtney, Cross-Country World Champion in 2018, and SCOTT, are donating a one-of-a-kind SCOTT Spark RC equipped with SRAM, RockShox and Syncros components in a unique design inspired by women in cycling, and the upcoming 2023 MTB World Championships.

Kate said: “To me and to so many women around the world, bikes are freedom. Through their incredible programs, WBR gets bikes into the hands of women and girls in rural areas for whom they can provide not only a means of physical transportation but the seed for cultural transformation. I am proud to be among the powerful group of female athletes supporting this project and helping WBR reach 1 million bikes distributed by 2025!”

About World Bicycle Relief

World Bicycle Relief is a global non-profit committed to helping individuals overcome the barrier of distance, supports those in need with bicycles. Two wheels and a frame aren’t ground-breaking – but when placed in the hands of the right people, bicycles become vehicles of change that can uplift generations.

Since 2005, World Bicycle Relief, in partnership with local communities, has distributed more than 740,000 bicycles and trained over 3,000 bicycle mechanics across 21 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America.

Fundraising and donations will help the charity to reach its goal of distributing 1 million bicycles by 2025.

World Bicycle Relief empowers people and communities through life-changing bicycles