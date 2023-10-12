How to watch Red Bull Rampage 2023 live for free

Where to stream live the greatest show on earth (on two wheels)



Well, it’s back. Red Bull Rampage returns for its 17th edition this Friday, October 13th, and if the build videos are anything to go by it’s going to be wild. With a capital W I L and D.

Rampage is an incredible show, a one-off event featuring the world’s best freeriders, who compete to build and then ride the hardest lines they can imagine down a cliff in the Utah desert.

And this year it looks like a race of superlatives – Brendan Fairclough has been teaming up with other riders including Thomas Genon to explore a once-impossible to reach ridgeline. In fact it’s getting kinda silly, Rampage looks more dangerous than ever. Not to be missed then.

Where can I watch Red Bull Rampage, and what time is it showing live in the UK?

The finals are due to start at 16:15 on Friday 13th. You need to head over to Red Bull TV, where it’s free to watch.

One thing to note though is that the weather can often dictate things at Rampage, with wind sometimes postponing or even cancelling the event.

Who is competing?

There are 18 riders on the books, which is way down on the 40 plus athletes that used to compete some 10 years ago, but a much more manageable number. Top of the billing for us was Gee Atherton, but after a massive crash in practice and a suspected skull fracture he’s out. You’ll have to enjoy Ridgeline IV if you want to see him in action…

Who’s not going to be there is almost as interesting as who is, though, with 2022 third placed rider Brandon Semenuk missing out due to “scheduling conflicts” – racing rally cars perhaps.

There are four prequalified riders who finishes in the top four in 2022: Szymon Godziek (POL), Reed Boggs (USA), Thomas Genon (BEL), and Carson Storch (USA).

And the rest of the wildcard athletes include Adolf Silva (SPA), Alex Volokhov (CAN), Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA), Brendan Fairclough (GBR), Cam Zink (USA), Clemens Kaudela (AUT), DJ Brandt (USA), Emil Johansson (SWE), Jaxson Riddle (USA), Kurt Sorge (CAN), Kyle Strait (USA), Talus Turk (USA), Tom Van Steenbergen (USA), Gee Atherton (UK)

Who won in 2022?

Brett Rheeder won last year, but again he’s one of the no-shows for 2023, having retired at the end of 2022. Check out his winning run, alongside Brandon Semenuk and Szymon Godziek’s second and third place runs…

The venue

The 17th edition of Rampage heads back to last year’s site, home of Brendan’s famous canyon gap. There have been five Rampage events held here, with famous moments like Cam Zink’s huge 360 off the Oakley Icon Sender in 2010 and Kelly McGarry’s backflip over the 72-foot road gap in 2013.

Watch Red Bull Rampage for free anywhere in the world

