Fort William’s back: World Cup adds six new venues in 2024, while Vallnord to host the Worlds

Get your diary out, wake up Siri and berate Alexa - the 2024 World Cup race calendar is now live and there are some chunky changes afoot to downhill, enduro, e-enduro, XCO, XCC and XCM

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series is back for 2024, with more race venues and countries on the books than in 2023. Fifteen race weekends are planned for next year, up from 13 in 2023, and the circus is set to hit up 10 countries across Europe and North and South America.

2024 calendar

Mairipora, Brazil April 12-14 XCO, XCC

Araxa, Minas Gerais, Brazil April 19-21 XCO XCC

Fort William, Scotland May 3-5 DHI

Finale, Italy May 10-12 EDR

Bielsko-Biala, Poland May 17-19 DHI, EDR

Nove Mesto Na Morave May 24-26 XCO, XCC

Leogang, Austria June 7-9 DHI, EDR

Val di Sole, Italy June 14-16 XCO, XCC, DHI

Crans Montana, Switzerland June 21-23 XCO, XCC

Les Gets, France June 28-July 7 XCO, XCC, DHI, EDR

Aletsch Arena, Bellwald, Switzerland July 12-14 EDR

Loudenvielle, France September 6-8 DHI, EDR

Mt Van Hoevenberg, US September 27-29 XCO, XCC

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada October 4-6 XCO, XCC, DHI

The bad news though is that there’s less downhill racing scheduled for 2024, with the DHI taking place over six weekends and venues, one less than in 2023. There’s no return to Snowshoe in the US, where Oisin O’Callaghan snatched his first World Cup win last month.

Vallnord in Andorra is also out of the picture, but with good reason because the famous venue will host the World Championships, between August 28 and September 1 2024.

Likewise, with just six rounds of enduro racing in 2024 to the seven weekends in 2023, there’s less action to watch, and the World Series won’t be returning to Tasmania in 2024 and neither Australia nor New Zealand feature at all.

The good news is new rounds have been added, which should lend some real excitement to cross country, enduro and downhill in 2024. And downhill fans need only to wait until May 3 for racing to kick off, with Fort William back on the race calendar after missing this year to host the combined World Championships.

There’s also more E-EDR or e-enduro racing coming our way, with all EDR rounds now also featuring pedal-assisted e-bike racing too.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), which runs the World Cup calendar and broadcasts the action, has introduced six new race venues, with the opening rounds taking place across back to back weekends in Brazil. That means we’ll get to see World Cup XCO and XCC short course racing at two new venues, Mairiporã and Araxá, in Minas Gerais, which are around 500km inland from Rio.

And there are new destinations, in Poland, Switzerland and the US. Bielsko-Biala in Poland hosts a round of the EDR and DHI, while Crans-Montana in the Valais region of Swizerland is set to see XCO and XCC racing. Aletsch Arena in Bellwald, Switzerland is also now and hosts a round of the EDR, while Mount Van Hoevenberg, near Lake Placid in upstate New York, is also hosting cross country racing in 2024. The XC marathon (XCM) schedule is yet to be confirmed.

We’re excited to check out the new race locations, and it’s also great to see racing return to Les Gets in France in 2024, and to Val di Sole in Italy. Roll on April 12 when the racing kicks off.