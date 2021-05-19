Evans Cycles celebrates 100 years on the high street

Centenary activities are planned for the rest of the year, starting this week with stores across the country being dressed to acknowledge the milestone.

In 1921, Frederick W. Evans opened his first store on Kennington Road in south east London. Trading from this site for thirty years the brand and business slowly began to grow. There can’t be many UK mountain bikers who haven’t purchased something from Evans Cycles at some point.

Read more: Dirty Deals 187 – AXS droppers, Endura layers, 10mm thin flatties and more!

Fast forward to 2021, Evans Cycles is now one of the biggest names in bikes with over 50 stores across the country, employing over 700 store staff and mechanics.

Head of Retail, Matthew Atkinson said: “The team here at Evans Cycles are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our 100th anniversary. Serving millions of riders of all shapes, ages and disciplines over the past century, Evans Cycles has truly become a central pillar of cycling in Britain. Having first joined the business as a sales assistant on the shop floor over a decade ago, I’m so proud to have been part of the journey and can’t wait to help more customers ‘Enjoy the Ride'”.

Team GB Olympic Champion Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy added: “It’s not often that a brand celebrates 100 years in business. As a long time distributor of HOY kids bikes, I’ve worked closely with Evans Cycles to help inspire the next generation of riders. Whether that’s future Olympic champions, or those that simply want a greener-healthier way to travel, brands like Evans Cycles play an important role in helping them get there. Here’s to the next 100!”