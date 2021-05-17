Dirty Deals 187: AXS droppers, Endura layers, 10mm thin flatties and more!

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time. In other words, ACT FAST!

What do we have for you this week bargain hunters? Wireless droppers, regular droppers, waterproof jackets, waterproof shorts, helmets, carbon wheels, thin pedals and very bright ‘n’ bouncy saddles.

RockShox Reverb AXS Dropper Seatpost was £700.00 now £665.00

“Effortless Electronic-Wireless actuation and infinite height adjustment with a single touch. Clean, simple and fast to install. No hoses to route, no fishing required. Updated internals for faster return speed in all conditions. New Vent Valve Technology, a simple and reliable built in service solution without disassembly of the seatpost. SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components. Includes RockShox AXS handlebar controller, rechargeable SRAM battery and charger.” View Deal at ProBikeKit

Endura MTR Shell Jacket was £139.99 now £83.99

“Fast and light – packable waterproof protection. Highly breathable lightweight Exoshell40 3 Layer waterproof fabric.

Ergonomically positioned stretch shoulder panels. Fully seam-sealed construction. Stretch waterproof cuffs and sides.

Detachable hood. Hidden loop for quick and easy packing.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Endura MTR Waterproof Shorts was £84.99 now £50.99

“Highly breathable lightweight ExoShell40 3-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam-sealed construction. Elasticated waistband with wicking inner lining. Durable seat panel. Reflective logos. Clickfast compatible. Small Pack size ideal for emergency use.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Endura MT500 MTB Helmet was £149.99 now £119.99

“High performance Enduro style mountain bike helmet with wide adjustment visor. Full integrated Koroyd core for superior energy absorption. Clip on accessory mount, accessory clip and light mount included. Large vents including top “air intake” zone and large diameter Koroyd tubes for increased airflow. Meets the Koroyd Safety Initiative (KSI), significantly reducing risk of skull fracture beyond required helmet standards. Front eyewear dock and goggle compatibile including rear strap clip. One-hand micro-adjustment fit system. Antibacterial, fast wicking spacer fabric padding.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Specialized Roval Traverse 27.5 Carbon Wheelset was £1149.99 now £919.99

“Along with light overall weight stiffness and durability another top priority for the Traverse was ease of use. First off we got rid of the creaky straight-pull spokes and corrosion-prone alloy nipples. Next up we landed on 28 J-bend spokes for front and rear wheels that are all the same length—making it easy to find replacements if needed. And finally we engineered a new hub design with a wider profile and higher flange to aid in overall stiffness.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Specialized Boomslang Pedals was £150.00 now £127.50

“Boomslang pedals are designed to provide riders ultimate connectivity in a low profile package. Super slick patent pending spindle design. Super Lo-Profile design – true 10mm thickness at centre. Custom undercut pins provide “clip in” style grip and easy removal. Pedal body carriers 4 hidden pins for easy replacement of broken pins. Tapered outside pedal edge for maximum grip and ground clearance. Large foot platform for modern day DH 110 x 108mm.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Fabric Cell Radius Elite Saddle was £59.99 now £38.99

“We have revolutionised saddle design with the Cell. Unique air-sprung technology distributes weight evenly across the saddle providing unbeatable comfort for all day riding.Unique airsprung technology. The Cell saddle has a durable weatherproof TPU cover and comes in a range of 6 striking colours. With a width of 155mm the Cell saddle is designed to offer unrivalled comfort for riders adopting a more upright relaxed position. Ideal for urban commuting and all terrain use.” View Deal at Cycle Store

SixSixOne Reset Helmet was £89.99 now £45.00

“Extremely breathable thanks to its 10+ ventilation ports, the value for money the Reset offers means you can stay cool and safe offroad without having to break the bank. Ideal for the modern rider in a variety of disciplines, the versatility of the Reset enables it to stand out from the crowd, and the superb fitting and comfort levels ensure for an enjoyable ride no matter how tough the terrain is.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Brand-X Ascend II XL 170mm Dropper Seatpost was £169.99 now £149.99

“Ideal for taller cyclists or those who like the option of more height adjustment, the Ascend II XL is Brand-X’s dropper post for the multi position rider. With 170mm of travel at its disposal, this externally routed seatpost provides a super steady adjustment to ensure your saddle is always right where you need it to be.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

