European Enduro Series cancelled for 2016

Terrible news
Another enduro series bites the dust as the the European Enduro Series has had to announce it is cancelling its 2016 calendar.
The EES is traditionally seen as a feeder series for the EWS and was entering its third year but the organisers, Trail Solutions, today announced: “Trail Solutions made the hard decision to stop organizing events.
“On the one hand the economic situation is forcing us to stop organizing events, on the other hand the personal risk as an event-organizer is getting higher and higher and we are not willing to take this risk anymore.
Watch the enduro skills that will improve your trail riding
“Due to this decision we have to cancel all our events including our the races in Innsbruck as well as the European Enduro Series.”
The series was due to call at Dolceaqua, Punta Ala and Riva Del Garda in Italy and Reschenpass on the Austrian, Swiss and Italian border as well as three undisclosed locations in Sweden, France and Spain.
The European Enduro Series had been running for two years in total with Trail Solutions taking on the reigns at the end of 2014. Last year it was won by the Germans Lisa Policzka and Markus Reiser.
This news follows the cancellation of the UK Gravity Enduro series for 2016 following what the organiser called a “complete mess” in 2015.
It is still possible that another organiser could step in and help the series but it may be too late to resurrect it for 2016. With the main reasons for cancellation being liability and expense is it time the UCI stepped in to help enduro to survive?
You can read the full statement here.