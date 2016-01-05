European Enduro Series cancelled for 2016

Terrible news

Another enduro series bites the dust as the the European Enduro Series has had to announce it is cancelling its 2016 calendar.

The EES is traditionally seen as a feeder series for the EWS and was entering its third year but the organisers, Trail Solutions, today announced: “Trail Solutions made the hard decision to stop organizing events.

“On the one hand the economic situation is forcing us to stop organizing events, on the other hand the personal risk as an event-organizer is getting higher and higher and we are not willing to take this risk anymore.

