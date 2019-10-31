North Shore-inspired DMR X trail opens at Rogate Bike Park this Saturday

DMR X trail opens at Rogate Bike Park this Saturday 2nd November

This is a call to come and join the fun this Saturday as the Rogate crew celebrate the opening of new DMR X trail at Rogate Bike Park.

The new trail brings bike park flow with elements of North Shore freeride to the sandy hills of Rogate Bike Park.

Come along and be one of the first to ride the trail, and help celebrate the awesomeness of legendary local spots like Rogate, and the development of world class trails on your doorstep.

It is a new top to bottom track with flowy dirt berms and jumps in the top half and an iconic wooden drop, and step on step off – built by Olly Wilkin’s BSI trail building company – in the lower half. The BSI guys are responsible for building much of the South American Urban downhill courses.

Some stuff on the day:

Tape cutting of the new track at 10am

Brendan Fairclough, Olly Wilkins, Jono Jones, Ben Deakin and loads of other pros there.

Heaps of photos and videos of the event

We’ll be providing hot drinks and bacon sandwiches (while stocks last!)

There’s a big DMR prize kitty – everyone that attends will get a raffle ticket, with a raffle at 3 o’clock

Photography competition for the best photo of the track on the day to win some cranks

Go to: Facebook event page.

It’s about supporting our local scene, leaving a DMR legacy, and a celebration of 25 years of DMR (2020)!