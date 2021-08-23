Dirty Deals 195: Freeriders, Giro helmets, Endura jackets and more!

Quicklook: Five Ten Freeriders, bike travel cases, discreet bells, jackets, jerseys, trail helmets, bike racks and tapered lock-on grips.

As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend there are no doubt many of you looking to go for a big ride. So take a moment to have a quick squizz through the top ten best deals in mountain biking at the mo.

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Five Ten Freerider MTB Shoes £90.0 0 £72.00

“Leather and canvas textile upper. One-piece moulded cup sole for added durability. Stealth S1 Dotty rubber outsole. Classic Dotty tread for superior pedal traction. Reliable lace-up closure.” View Deal at wiggle

Knog Oi Classic Bell £16.99 £11.99

“Bike bells generally look & sound a bit ugly. But why? What if they looked sexy and sounded like an angel playing a glockenspiel?” View Deal at ProBikeKit

Endura Xtract2 Waterproof Jacket £69.99 £48.99

“Lightweight breathable 2.5-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam sealed construction. External storm-flap protects front zip. Centre back mesh vents for breathability.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Endura MT500 Thermal Long Sleeve £87.99 £65.99

“Versatile mountain bike mid-layer long sleeved top for cool days riding. Insulating main body fabric with good moisture management properties.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Giro Fixture Helmet £54.99 £43.99

“Giro’s Fixture MTB helmet is compact, comfortable and cool – everything you need for mountain biking adventures through single track trails to gravel tracks.” View Deal at Rutland Cycling

Lazer Coyote MIPS Helmet £89.99 £52.49

“Here’s the Lazer Coyote MIPS urban or commute cycling helmet – comfort and safety led features plus style and cooling ventilation details.” View Deal at Rutland Cycling

Saris Bones 2 Bike Rack £164.99 £119.99

“There is no surprise that the Bones car rack by Saris has become an inspiration for all boot mounted racks that follow it, with unrivalled functionality, design, convenience and durability.” View Deal at Rutland Cycling

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.