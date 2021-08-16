Dirty Deals 194: dinky GPS, cute pressure washers, eco Five Tens and more

We wanna see you wiggle it, just a little bit... Or a lot. It's up to you. Regardless, this week's Dirty Deals focuses on wiggle: the most orange of all e-tailers.

What do we have this week you ask? Well… cute Garmins, dinky pressure washers, bike bags, vests, jackets, classic flatties, plastic shorts, alloy bars, eco FiveTens, workstands, bargain brakes and insane trackpumps.

You can still check out last week’s Dirty Deals 193: Fox Dropframes, Magic Marys, DMR Vaults and more.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS £169.99 £124.99

“Know where you’ve been, where you’re headed and how to get back to start with turn prompts and a breadcrumb map. Cycling awareness features give loved one’s peace of mind.” View Deal at wiggle

Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer £149.99 £109.99

“The Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer features a 12v internal rechargeable battery, making the unit fully portable and a completely unique innovation for cleaning on the move.” View Deal at wiggle

Evoc Bike Travel Bag £399.99 £319.99

“The Bike Travel Bag is extremely easy to use. Simply remove the handlebar, pedals and wheels to be safely stowed, giving you the piece of mind you need when transporting your bike.” View Deal at wiggle

dhb Aeron Rain Defence Gilet £100.00 £70.00

“Highly technical and super packable, the dhb Aeron Rain Defence Gilet will stop showers putting a dampener on your ride. Constructed in a lightweight, water-resistant fabric.” View Deal at wiggle

Leatt MTB 5.0 Jacket £199.99 £119.99

“There’s no such thing as bad weather when you have the MTB 5.0 Jacket on your side. The incredible rain protection comes by the way of the three-layer Hydradri membrane.” View Deal at wiggle

DMR Vault V2 Pedal £100.00 £74.99

“These wiigle-exclusive pedals are built around the established design of DMR’s top-selling V8 and V12 models. With tough CrMo (Chromoly) axles and extruded 6061 aluminium platforms.” View Deal at wiggle

Fox Racing Ranger Cycling Trousers £80.00 £60.00

“Both lightweight and flexible, they move with you as you pilot your bike down steep root-strewn trails, swoop and weave down singletrack and launch yourself over any kicker.” View Deal at wiggle

Gore Wear C5 GTX Paclite Trail Shorts £149.99 £112.49

“SC5 Gore-Tex Paclite Trail Shorts ensure you’ll enjoy protection from those muddy puddles, wheel spray and heavy downpours. They easily slip over normal baggies as a cover short.” View Deal at wiggle

Race Face Atlas Handlebar £74.95 £42.99

“Constructed from a cold-drawn 7075 aluminium, the Atlas gives a reliably responsive and controlled performance on every outing, with comfortable backsweep and upsweep angles.” View Deal at wiggle

Five Ten Women’s Freerider Primeblue £90.00 £72.00

“Made in part from Parley Ocean Plastic, the Women’s Freerider Primeblue MTB Cycling Shoes offer a small part of the puzzle in ensuring this environment we love to ride in is sustained.” View Deal at wiggle

Raleigh Folding Bike Workstand £118.99 £89.99

“The Raleigh Folding Bike Maintenance Workstand features a stable and durable construction with a 360-Degree adjustable clamp and has an adjustable height.” View Deal at wiggle

SRAM Level TL Disc Brake £92.00 £67.00

“These brakes offer heavyweight performance in a lightweight package. Level TL packs the same XC and trail-optimised power delivery into a brake set that won’t break the bank.” View Deal at wiggle

Silca Viaggio Travel Pump £275.00 £166.49

“Accurate to within 1%, this wireless pump maxes out at 220psi and uses your iOS or Android smartphone to let you see how much air is needed to get you back on the off-road.” View Deal at wiggle

