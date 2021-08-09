Dirty Deals 193: Fox Dropframes, Magic Marys, DMR Vaults and more!

This week's midsummer round-up of all the most compelling MTB flavoured bargains on the internet: hardtails, lights, jackets, jerseys, shorts, helmets, tyres, saddles, bars, stems, pedals and disc brakes.

If this little load doesn’t sufficiently float your collective boat, it’s still worth looking over the previous Dirty Deals 192: Stan’s sealant, Ergon grips, Lezyne tools and more.

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Polygon Xtrada 6 27.5in £700.00 £620.00

“A ‘do it all’ hardtail mountain bike engineered for tackling a variety of terrain types. Built around a super light 6061 hydro formed aluminium frame.” View Deal at Go Outdoors

Ugoe 1000 Lumen Bike Light £79.99 £49.99

“This lightweight Aluminum Body Handlebar mounted light with external battery pack makes for a versatile light. Can be helmet mounted for added appeal.” View Deal at Decathlon

Endura Urban Luminite Jacket £99.99 £34.99

“Lightweight, breathable 2.5-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam sealed construction. Bonded, laser cut double storm flap protects front zip.” View Deal at Tredz

ONeal Matrix Jersey Ridewear £32.00 £24.00

“Breathable, moisture-wicking material- Multiple panel construction for an ergonomically correct cut and fit. Flexible and vented V-Neck collar. Extended tail with cooling mesh.” View Deal at Tredz

Troy Lee Designs Sprint Long Sleeve Jersey £50.00 £38.00

“A redesigned neck collar has been added along with revised articulation points and lighter, more durable materials in the pants. All helping to make the Sprint kit even more race ready.” View Deal at Tredz

ONeal Matrix Shorts £55.00 £41.00

“Lightweight and breathable 4-way stretch. Cut to sit over knee and pads even when pedalling. Quad-Snap waist closure uses four poppers for a precise fit. Single side pocket with secure zipper.” View Deal at Tredz

Endura Hummvee II with Liner £59.99 £50.99

“The legend continues. Durable Nylon fabric with mini-ripstop fabric is coated with a DWR finish for enhanced water resistance, perfect for wet trail rides.” View Deal at Tredz

ONeal Trailfinder MTB Helmet £68.00 £49.99

“Lightweight Inmold Technology fuses the inner EPS and shell together: more durable and ventilated plus increased protection and energy dispersion.” View Deal at Tredz

Fox Clothing Dropframe Pro MTB Helmet £180.00 £140.00

“Superlight and extremely comfortable, it’s the choice for trail riders seeking more coverage, more confidence, and more fun. This game-changing open-faced enduro helmet features MIPS.” View Deal at Tredz

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft £58.99 £34.99

“The aggressive tread pattern offers plenty of trail hugging grip whilst also clearing mud well making it the perfect choice when the trail and conditions are changeable.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner £59.99 £24.76

“It’s the most effective cleaner out there, and it doesn’t even need any of those nasty, dangerous acids or chemicals. In fact, Muc-Off’s perfectly pink cleaner is biodegradable.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Fabric Scoop Flag Shallow Race Saddle £74.99 £59.99

“The Shallow profile has a more rounded rear section and medium padding. This profile is for riders leaning forwards, in a more natural riding position.” View Deal at CRC

Spank OOZY 35 Bar with Split 35 Stem £169.99 £82.99

“This combo includes a Spank Oozy 35 riser handlebar and a Spank Split 25 stem. This combination provides a perfect blend of strength, reliability and control.” View Deal at CRC

Brand-X Carbon Riser Bar £99.99 £79.99

“This riser bar features a handcrafted carbon construction and a rigorously tested design, which gives you exceptional off-road steering performance at an affordable price.” View Deal at CRC

DMR Vault V2 Pedals (Green) £120.00 £79.99

“Tough construction means you can confidently take on the biggest jumps and be certain that pedals can withstand the landing. They also offer excellent grip, foot stability and clearance.” View Deal at CRC

Shimano MT400 Disc Brake £69.99 £48.99

“Suitable for all mountain bike riding styles from cross country (XC) to trail-riding, this reliable model provides you with a two-finger lever design for smooth and stable stopping modulation.” View Deal at CRC

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.