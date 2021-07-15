Dirty Deals 192: Stan’s sealant, Ergon grips, Lezyne tools and more!

This week's Double D brings unto you: premium and budget lock-on grips, enduro strap-ons, oven-ready shoes, rainbow pumps, weight weenie essentials, trapped gas and plenty else besides...

This week’s Dirty Deals has unintentionally ended up being something of a ProBikeKit fest. Partly due the retailer recently upping their MTB game and partly due to us looking a bit deeper into the departments!

Pro Dual Lock On Sport Grips £21.99 £14.49

Dual compound material. Pressure optimized core for enhanced pressure relief. Internal lockring on outer end, alloy lockring on the inside. 30mm and 32mm diameter. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Backcountry Research Race Strap £17.95 £11.99

Now made with beefier velcro and Overlock, meaning your goodies are locked down tighter. This is achieved by adding multiple velcro contact points eliminating any chance of your bundle working loose. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Lezyne CNC Digital Drive Neo Metallic Track Pump £160.00 £109.99

The ultimate, professional grade bicycle floor pump which features a vibrant, limited-edition Neo Metallic finish. Its full CNC machined and built to last a lifetime. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Ergon GE1 Evo Slim Grips £31.99 £22.49

Improved grip texture and softer compound for increased grip. Carbon friendly CNC Aluminium clamps. Super soft, high tactile Factory compound. Integrated end plugs. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Lezyne Classic Chain Drive £46.00 £32.49

The ultimate, shop-quality chain breaker. Incredibly robust steel body, ergonomic driver, and classic wood handle. Innovative, adjustable design works with most styles of chain. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Shimano BR-M9020 XTR Trail Disc Brake £219.99 £162.49

XTR fully bled Trail brakes are performance optimized Servo-Wave systems with full adjustability on the fly. Short stroke Servo-Wave mechanism for a quick, smooth pad engagement and more power. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Bont Riot+ MTB Shoes £164.99 £123.49

Bont Riot MTB+, the worlds first carbon composite heat moldable entry level MTB shoe, now available with BOA retention system. The most technically advanced entry level MTB shoe.​ View Deal at ProBikeKit

Park Tool DS-2 Tabletop Digital Scale £34.99 £27.99 This highly accurate tabletop scale is perfect for weighing small parts and components in grams or ounces. Accurate to within 2g/ 1000g, 2g/ 2000g, 3g/ 3000g. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Lezyne 25g Threaded CO2 x 5 Pack £25.00 £19.99

A new All-Mountain standard. This threaded 25g CO2 cartridge for use with most Lezyne CO2 inflators. It inflates one MTB tyre to 40psi (2.8bar). View Deal at ProBikeKit

Egron GA2 Fat Grips £26.99 £21.49

Ideal for riders with larger hands or high demands for damping. The GA2 Fat is an All-Mountain grip with a superb tactile feel thanks to the super soft, UV-stable rubber compound. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Stan’s NoTubes Tyre Sealant Quart £26.00 £20.99

Today’s tubeless systems rely on the lighter, more reliable, self-sealing performance of Stan’s Tire Sealant. Just two ounces of Stan’s can repair punctures up to 1/4″ almost instantly. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Thomson Carbon 35 MTB Handlebar £170.00 £142.99

800mm wide, offering 10mm and 20mm of centre rise together with a 9° backsweep and 5° upsweep. Built for strength with enough flex built in for all day comfort. View Deal at ProBikeKit

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music £349.99 £189.99

A super athletic watch built specifically for runners that provides advanced running dynamics, allows you to track your progress, pay on the go, listen to up to 500 songs. View Deal at CRC

Science In Sport GO Isotonic Enery Gel x 30 £45.00 £24.75

The Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gel Mixed Pack 30x60ml contains 30 energy gels split across 7 delicious and refreshing flavours. View Deal at CRC

