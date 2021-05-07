Dirty Deals 186: loads of riding trousers (and a couple of other bits)

Who doesn't need a(nother) pair of riding trousers? You can never have too many. Especially if you currently have no pairs of riding trousers.

As we roll into May the bluebells may be sprouting but the weather is still very much in the ‘changeable’ camp. The answer? Riding trousers of course!

Rockrider AM Trail MTB Pants for only £39.99

“These MTB trail pants have been designed to protect you and keep you dry on when out riding hard on the trails thanks to the water repellent fabric. The stretch material was chosen to allow full freedom of movement when riding hard and descending fast on technical trails. Cleverly placed waterproof material in all the right places.” View Deal at Decathlon

Endura MTR Waterproof Trousers was £119.99 now £69.99

“Highly breathable, lightweight ExoShell40™ 3-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam-sealed construction. Elasticated waistband with wicking inner lining. Durable seat panel. Reflective logos. Water-repellent ankle zips for easy on/ off. Clickfast compatible. Small pack size, ideal for emergency use.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Muddyfox Waterproof Trousers was £49.99 now £19.99

“Don’t let poor weather get in the way of your outdoor plans wit these Mens Muddyfox Waterproof Trousers which have been designed with an elasticated waist for a secure fit, whilst reflective detailing will help keep you safe in lowlight conditions.” View Deal at Evans Cycles” View Deal at Evans Cycles

Endura MT500 Burner Pant II Ltd Edition was £89.99 now £71.99

“DH Durability. Trail Friendly Construction. 4 way stretch fabric with durable seat panel and mesh back knees. High stretch crotch and rear panels. Zipped fly with ratchet waist adjustor and velcro waist adjustors. Zipped hand pockets. Contemporary slim fit. Clickfast™ liner compatible. 3D molded outer knee protection. Developed with the Athertons.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Endura MT500 Waterproof Trouser was £179.99 now £143.99

“Exceptionally breathable ExoShell60 3-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam-sealed construction. Stretch waterproof panels and articulated fit. Durable seat panel. Zipped hand pockets. Belt loops and zipped fly with popper closure. Long, thigh height 2 way water-repellent side zips for easy access and ventilation. Reflective logos. Clickfast compatible.” View Deal at Cycle Store

DMR Defy35 Stem was £59.99 now £45.99

“The Defy35 is the perfect stem for your Trail/All mountain build. It features a low stack height, Top-Close clamp design, 35mm reach and 5mm rise. It has wide clamping area for bar stability and stubby length to pair well with aggressive modern geometry.” View Deal at ProBikeKit

Lazer Impala Helmet was £99.99 now £69.99

“The large visor is adjustable to allow goggle parking on the helmet while the rear shell shape provides support for your goggle strap. The bottom shell construction provides a clean finish and adds to the strength of the helmet. To keep you cool the helmet uses a combination of internal channelling, brow, top and rear exhaust vents to create airflow in the helmet. An open front and side construction also allow the use of goggles or normal eyewear when riding. To capture all your epic riding moments the Impala has a custom-built action camera mounting system that can be attached on top of the helmet without using sticky pads.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

