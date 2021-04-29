Dirty Deals 185: pub locks, bikepark helmets, tool drawers and more!

A dirty dozen of er, dirty deals that spans the full remit of mountain biking temptations: full-facers, toobless valves, flat pedals and shoes, jerseys, shorts, locks, lights, tyres galore and other stuff.

A dirty dozen of er, dirty deals that spans the full remit of mountain biking temptations: full-facers, toobless valves, flat pedals and shoes, jerseys, shorts, locks, lights, tyres galore and other stuff.

Last week’s Dirty Deals 184: big savings on big things

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Troy Lee Designs D4 Composite Helmet was £375.00 now £299.99

“The D4 Composite helmet is the latest in the legendary Troy Lee Designs Daytona series. The full face helmet’s shell is made from an aerospace-grade fibreglass. The D4 Composite brings the same badass looks, protection, and expertise as the D4 Carbon with only a minor weight penalty.” View Deal at Tredz

Peatys Tubeless Valves was £17.99 now £16.99

“Made from lightweight anodised aluminium, Peaty’s tubeless valves are a universal 40mm length and fit most tubeless rims including carbon, Enduro and DH rims. The large soft rubber base easily creates an airtight seal on valve holes up to 8mm diameter. The integrated valve core remover caps make removing the valve and topping up with sealant a breeze when in the workshop or on the trails. Valves for Life!” View Deal at Tredz

Fox Clothing Slambozo 2.0 Shorts was £55.00 now £25.00

“The Slambozo 2.0 Short have added stretch for additional comfort. With two large side pockets, these cargo shorts continue to provide ample storage for all your essentials items. The durable stretch canvas makes this legendary shorts as comfortable as they are hard-wearing.” View Deal at Tredz

Ride Clothing FreFlo Short Sleeve Jersey was £49.99 now £24.99

“At RIDE we work tirelessly to develop clothing which incorporates unique features, contempeory designs, cutting edge materials and innovative ideas. Each garment has been tried and tested by ourselves on the streets, trails and open roads of the UK and beyond.” View Deal at Tredz

Raleigh Alloy Floor Pump was £29.99 now £12.99

“Raleigh’s Alloy Floor Pump is incredibly robust in its construction and features a sturdy handle with Kraton grips and a steady base. An innovative patented dual head and gauge enables the inflation of both presta and schrader valves.” View Deal at Rutland Cycling

Kryptonite Kryptoflex 1265 Combination Cable Lock was £14.99 now £9.99

“12mm flexible BRAIDED STEEL CABLE provides increased cut resistance. Includes HOOK-N-LOOP STRAP for extra stability during transportation. LOCK HEAD ROTATES 360 degrees for easier handling during lock up and removal. Integrated 4-digit RESETTABLE COMBINATION lock with indexed number dials for error-free combination setting. Patented RESET DESIGN for ease of use.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft 29 x 2.35in was £44.99 now £25.99

“Perfectly suited to All-Mountain and Trail riding in the Enduro and Downhill world of the sport. It has impressively good rolling characteristics. Intermediate tread: maximum braking traction and cornering grip even in extremely muddy terrain thanks to strong shoulder studs and the aggressive, open tread design. TLR 29″ off road tyre.”

View Deal at Decathlon

Ugoe Mountain Bike Light 1000 Lumen was £79.99 now £49.99

“This lightweight Aluminum Body Handlebar mounted light with external battery pack makes for a versatile light. Can be helmet mounted for added appeal. Perfect for overnight MTB riding, long distance urban commuting and riding the trails. Featuring four light modes and quick charge times. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumen output.” View Deal at Decathlon

LifeLine Pro 3 Drawer Work Station was £69.99 now £44.99

“The Pro 3 Drawer Toolbox is the perfect storage solution for stashing your tools in style and giving them the home they deserve. It comprises of 2 shallow drawers, 1 deep drawer, a tool tray and another large storage compartment. All the drawers are lined and the work station has a handy locking system with the closure of the lid preventing the drawers from opening, ensuring your tools safe in transit. To top it off, on the lid are two detachable compartment boxes for keeping all your small essential tools safe.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Onza Aquila 27.5 x 2.4in was £72.95 now £28.99

“Ready for fast-paced off-road racing, this brilliant folding tyre offers unrivalled stability and control across mixed terrain surfaces. Developed alongside some of the world’s fastest racers, Onza has engineered this stunning model for intense downhill and World Cup tracks. As a result, you can enjoy its improved grip and traction control as you descend from the top of the mountain to the depths of the forest floor with precision and style.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Mavic Deemax Pro Flat was £149.0 0 now £74.50

“Mavic’s Deemax Pro Flat Off Road Shoes are for gravity-fed mountain bikers who want unparalleled grip and burly durability. Featuring Matryx technology, they’re built tough and allow you to conquer any trail with complete confidence.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Spank Spoon DC Pedals was £69.99 now £44.99

“These stunning pedals offer a durable alloy platform at the price of a plastic pedal. Specifically designed for MTB use, their large platform size with a concave profile combines smooth pedal rotation with ultimate grip. What’s most impressive, is their shot-peen surface combats against impact resistance and fatigue, so you can take on all the challenges of a long ride across the mountains.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.