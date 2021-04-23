Dirty Deals 184: big savings on big things

With the change of seasons comes a big increase in ride mileage... and the desire to upgrade the performance of your mountain bike. Here are some bargains on big things.

In a break from the usual more-affordable vibe we try to keep to with our Dirty Deals round-ups, this week sees us focus on larger ticket items. The sort of ride-changing purchases that comes with the thought of a big summer of riding ahead. Here’s hoping anyway…

Read more: Dirty Deals 183 – Fox jerseys, Oakley Jawbreakers, DMR Vaults and more!

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS DUB Boost Groupset was £1900 now £1199

“Wireless groupset is a breeze to install. Massive gear range & amazing shifting performance. Controller is easy customised to suit your taste.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Stans No Tubes FLow S1 MTB Wheelset was £420.00 now £324.99

“Featuring reinforced rim walls with a 1.6mm deeper profile, the Flow S1’s offer greater impact strength for an even wider range of use. Despite this, they only have a minor weight increase over Stan’s other models. They’re constructed with a 32-hole spoke count front and rear, using easily replaceable standard spokes. Combined with Stan’s faster-engaging and CNC-machined Neo hubs, this wheelset is the ideal choice whether you ride trail, all-mountain, or enduro.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Hope Tech 3 V4 Brake (No Rotor) was £200.00 now £179.99

“Engineered with mountain bike cyclists in mind. Featuring a streamlined aerodynamic design, it integrates on your handlebars with ease. Thanks to its bite point control you don’t have to worry about friction as the piston benefits from a cam and roller system. It’s also incredibly durable, lightweight and stiff, benefiting from CNC-machined aluminium construction and enhanced pad surface for optimised heat distribution and component longevity.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Brand-X Ascend II XL Dropper Seatpost (170mm) was £169.99 now £149.99

“The post comes with an ergonomic 1X lever and the cable is actuated from the mid cap to eliminate any cable movement. The Ascend Dropper seatpost sets new standards for reliability and performance at a fantastic price point.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

SeaSucker Bomber Bicycle Rack – 3 Bikes was £599.99 now £472.49

“Holds 3 bicycles – up to 45 lbs / 20.4kg each. Made for roof top, boot or hatchback attachment. Attaches to metal, glass or fiberglass surfaces.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Saris Bones 2-Bike Cycle Carrier was £164.99 now £131.99

“Arc-based design is compatible with most cars. One of the strongest cycle carriers on the market. Carries up to 2 bikes (max. 35lb per bike).” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Garmin Edge Explore GPS was £219.99 now £189.99

“The Edge Explore GPS cyclometer is dedicated to navigation, with a touch screen and connected features. Preloaded with the Cycle Map Europe, it displays the most commonly travelled routes. Numerous connected functions allow you to keep in touch with other cyclists.” View Deal at Decathlon

Madison Enigma Photochromic Sunglasses was £59.99 now £53.99

“The large modern styled Enigma frame offers a huge field of vision and protection. With an adjustable nose piece and temple tips it tailors to fit all face shapes and stays firmly in place when you’re rattling along any technical terrain.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Crank Brothers Sterling Floor Pump was £60.00 now £35.99

“Foot activated high pressure / high volume switch. Automatic head: presta / schrader ready. Inflates up to 160 psi / 11 bar.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

SR Suntour Durolux Boost 170mm 27.5in Forks was £609.99 now £299.99

“Coming kitted out with a fully sealed cartridge RC2 damper, these also benefit from low and high-speed compression with rebound adjustment. This makes it possible to fine-tune the suspension to match your riding style as well as the terrain conditions. Topped off with 170mm travel as well as Boost axle spacing, these are built to thrive at speed and deliver precision, traction and control wherever your next trail adventure takes you.” View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.