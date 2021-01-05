Dirty Deals: January Sales special edition

New Year Sales special edition of Dirty Dealsa features plenty of tools, clothing and helmets - all the usual popular items for modern mountain bikers

Take your mind off the news headlines with this first edition of Dirty Deals for 2021 – here is our January Sales special edition of Dirty Deals.

Halfords 8 Drawer Tool Centre was £125.00 now £87.50

8 drawer combination chest and cabinet. The top section is fully lockable and secure. Smooth ball bearing drawer slides. Variety of drawer depths. Top tray max weight = 10KG. Small top drawers = 4KG. Full width drawers max weight = 10KG. Bottom compartment = 30KG.

Mistral 3 Bike Rear Mounted Bike Rack was £79.99 now £49.99

Quick and easy to install on your car so nothing can hold you back from an impulsive adventure. Folds down to save space whilst being stored. Anti-scratch rubber supports for added protection for your car. Carries up to 3 bikes or a total of 45 kg. 2 year guarantee for peace of mind.

Park Tool CC-2 Chain Checker was £29.99 now £20.99

An accurate way to check for wear of roller and pin on chains. 1% of wear is enough to affect chain-rings and sprockets, and allow shifting performance to deteriorate. Just insert the chain Checkers pins into two links, press the swing arm gauge, and then check the gauge window for an accurate reading. Reads wear from 0.25% to 1%.

PRO 3-15Nm Torque Wrench Set was £100.00 now £73.49

PRO 3-15Nm Torque Wrench Set. Adjustable from 3-15Nm. Can be used with most handlebars, stems and seatposts. Includes M3, M4, M5, M6, T25 & T30 Chrome Vanadium sockets and an extension adaptor. Supplied in a storage-box.

Royal Race Glvoes was £24.99 now £12.99

The gloves have been developed along with the rest of our Race series as products aimed at professional and amateur racing users. The curved design of the glove lowers the stress and pressure caused by squeezing the grips for a long time.

Endura Pro SL PrimeLoft Jacket II was £149.99 now £124.99

Lightweight windproof shell panels with PrimaLoft GOLD insulation. Stretch panels on underarm and back for unrestricted movement. Triple rear pocket system with zipped security pocket.

Shimano PD-ME700 SPD Pedals was £49.99 now £39.99

Durable, lightweight, and designed with a wide contact area for increased stability over rough terrain, the Shimano PD-ME700 pedals are perfect for cross country and trail riding.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS MTB Bundle was £239.99 now £179.99

No more excuses. Wirelessly sync workouts right to your Edge device. Are we there yet? The ClimbPro feature helps you gauge your effort on a hilly route. Know where to go. Thanks to easy-to-follow navigation with turn prompts. Extra awareness and incident detection. Peace of mind for you and your fans back home. Stay in touch while you’re on your bike with a variety of connected features. Get more from every charge – up to 12 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet was £275.00 now £179.99

When it comes to ventilation, there’s nothing cooler than the Stage. 11 flow intakes on the front of the helmet and 14 exhaust ports on the rear keep the air flowing to make climbing much more comfortable and avoid goggles fogging up. All this comes in a sleek, low volume package finished to TLD’s exacting standards and complete with multiple jawpads, liners and neck rolls to get your perfect fit.

Smith Optics Session MIPS Helmet was £139.99 now £99.00

Protection – Lightweight AerocoreTM in-Mold Construction Zonal ventilated protection featuring Koroyd® Integrated skeletal structure. MIPS system available in all colours. Fit – VaporFitTM Adjustable Fit System. 15 Optimized Vents. Weight: (Size M. MIPS) 13 OZ / 370 GRAMS. XT2 anti-bacterial performance lining Ultra-Light Single Layer Webbing. Intregration – AirEvac Ventilation. Three-position adjustable visor. Camera and light mount compatible Ultimate Eyewear and Goggle Integration.

SRAM XO1 Eagle DUB Boost Groupset was £1225.00, now £699.00

10-50t cassette provides massive 500% gear range, making steep climbs a breeze. Stunning carbon cranks are strong & incredibly stiff while X-Sync 2 chainring provides excellent chain retention. Rear derailleur features a Type 3 clutch to provide perfect chain retention and smooth shifting. Ergonomically designed trigger shifter shifts between gears seamlessly, even under load. Smooth shifting & highly durable chain with cutting-edge Flow Link design. Suitable for bikes with 148x12mm rear axle spacing. Includes X01 Eagle Derailleur, X01 Eagle Shifter, X01 32T DUB Boost Crankset, XG-1295 cassette & X01 Eagle Chain (DUB bottom bracket sold separately).

Endura MTR Spray Pullover was £129.99 now £70.00

Highly breathable, lightweight Exoshell40™ 3 Layer waterproof fabric. Lightweight, high stretch water repel stretch panels. Selective, critical seam taping. Side access zip for quick and easy accessibility. Detachable hood. Athletic, non-flap fit. Hidden loop for quick and easy packing. Small Pack size. Waterproof – 20000 mm. Breathable – 40000 g/m2/24hr.

Gore Wear Gore-Tex Paclite Pants was £149.99 now £105.00

GORE-TEX PACLITE® Plus Product: extremely breathable, ultralight and packable while durably waterproof, windproof and robust. 2.5 layers: less material, less weight. Active fit. Back zip pocket doubles as a stow-away pocket. Contemporary look. Drawcord at the waistband to adjust the fit. Adjustable leg width with velcro fastening for chain protection. Pre-shaped knees. Reflective details. Wear-resistant seat reinforcement.

LifeLine Pro Coloured Allem Key Set was £14.99 now £13.00

Bringing a dash of colour to your workshop or toolbag, this bright and bold Allen key set is as functional as it is stylish. Equipped with nine, double-ended, L-shaped tools, this pack ranges in head and ball-end sizes from 1.5mm to 10mm, with a different identifiable colour for each. Made from a durable and tough chrome-vanadium steel, they will withstand the toughest of jobs across a variety of hex-shaped fastenings on your bike. Coming with its own plastic retaining holster with specific slots for each tool, this brilliant collection is easily portable or hung on your workshop wall.

January Sales don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of New Year sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.