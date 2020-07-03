Dirty Deals: £20 tyres, £15 gloves, half-price jerseys and much more!

After a bit of a break while the UK's bike shops basically ran out of stock of anything useful or decent, we're back with our legendary Dirty Deals!

After a bit of a break while the UK’s bike shops basically ran out of stock of anything useful or decent, we’re back with our legendary Dirty Deals!

Fabric Line Shallow Elite saddle was £49.99, now £38.99

Save £11.00! Beofre we get to the cheap tyres – which is why you’ve probably come here, let’s be honest – we’ d like to flag up a Fabric (née Charge) saddle that isn’t a Spoon but is still well worth your posterior’s ponderings. In other words, here’s a good, well-shaped, well-priced, styish saddle that’s worth a punt if you’re not happy with your current perch and fancy a change.

Buy Now: Fabric Line Shallow Elite saddle from ProBikeKit for only £38.99!

Onza Ibex, Greina and Lynx tyres were £72.95, now £20.00

Save 73%! Right then. Cheap rubber! You usually have to read the small print when it comes to cheap tyres. There’s usually a reason why they’re being flogged off for pennies. In this case there are a few reasons. 1) Aaron Gwin jumped shipped from Onza to Kenda which, 2) meant Onza had an uphill battle for the public to even consider their tyres, and 3) the sale tyres are only 27.5in and in chunky casings. But if you want a tough (rear) tyre that is proven to last well, these are totally worth twenty notes.

Buy Now: Onza Ibex, Greina and Lynx tyres from Merlin Cycles for only £20.00!

Alpinestars Bunny Hop Shorts was £80.00, now £45.99

Save 49%! The excellently named Bunny Hop shorts feature a water repellency treatment that’s designed to deal with “light wet conditions”. In other words, the United Kingdom. These should keep the worst at bay from your chamois whilst being nicely lighter in weight and a bit 4-way stretchy.

Buy Now: Alpinestars Bunny hop Shorts from Tredz for only £45.99!

Crank Brothers Sterling Track Pump was £60.00, now £40.00

Save 34%! “The Sterling pump features include a foot activated high pressure / high volume switch which makes it ideal for using on all of your bicycles, whether you need volume to inflate your mountain bike tyre or high pressures for your road bike. The gauge sits half way up the pump and is easy to read whilst you’re inflating your tyres.”

Buy Now: Crank Brothers Sterling Track Pump from Tweeks Cycles for only £40.00!

Troy Lee Designs XC MTB Gloves was £28.50, now £14.26

Save 50%! A simple glove can be a beautiful thing. Especially if it’s been designed by Troy Lee. Strechy back with thin palm. Decent Velcro cinch tab closure that lies underneath (always a bonus). Just nice. A now half price. Double nice then.

Buy Now: Troy Lee Designs XC MTB Gloves from Merlin Cycles for only £14.26!

Bell Super DH MIPS MTB Helmet was £299.99, now £179.99

Save 40%! This helmet won an Editor’s Choice award so you cna be sure that it’s really rather special. In our summary we said: “The whole point of full face lid with a removal chin bar it to have the best of both worlds in a single helmet. DH protection for enduro racing or bike park laps, and a well-vented open face for regular pedal rides. Bell delivers on both counts with the Super DH.”

Buy Now: Bell Super DH MIPS MTB Helmet from Merlin Cycles for only £179.99!

100% Brisker Cold Weather Glove was £26.99, now £18.00

Save 33%! A totally essential glove for UK mountain biking. Honestly. Just buy a pair right now. Buy another spare pair if you already own some (you probably already are). A spare pair is a great idea; keep them in your backpack/pockets on longer filthy rides. Just say no to other winter gloves.

Buy Now: 100% Brisker Cold Weather Gloves from Merlin Cycles for only £18.00!

Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Womens MTB Jersey was £55.00, now £27.50

Save 50%! A Raglan 3/4 sleeve women’s jersey. Understated but stylish. There are even a pair of discreet back pockets for stowing essential to-hand items. Currently available in three different colourways: black, grey camo vibes and an aqua jobber. We’re big fans of the 3/4 length sleeve for pretty much all riding conditions.

Buy Now: Troy Lee Designs Ruckus Womens Jersey from Merlin Cycles for only £27.50!

Sealskinz Waterproof Mid-Length Socks was £32.50, now £25.99

Save 20%! “The original, 100% waterproof ankle length sock featuring Hydrostop which is the perfect barrier for use in wet and warm wet weather conditions.” We’ve used other brand waterproof socks but we always reach for the Sealskinz.

Buy Now: Sealskinz Waterproof Mid-Length Socks from Merlin Cycles for only £25.99!

Schwalbe Eddy Current E-MTB Rear Tyre was £62.99, now £41.50

Save 34%! “The blocks are about 20 percent larger than on the Magic Mary. This results in greater stability, more traction and longer durability. Eddy Current Rear tyres dig deep into the ground when you brake and converts the full power of the motor into propulsion during acceleration.”

Buy Now: Schwalbe Eddy Current E-MTB Rear Tyre from Merlin Cycles for only £41.50!

