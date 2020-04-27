Dirty Deals: £450 carbon wheels, oval chainrings, Park Tools and much more!

Back by popular demand!

Back by popular demand – and only ever missed last week due to Other Stuff – here is Dirty Deals! Everyone’s favourite roundup of MTB dealings.

>>> Previous edition of Dirty Deals: not-cycling shoes, cycling shoes, flat pedals and much more!

FSA K-Force Carbon Wheelset was £1,486.00, now £449.99

Save 70%! If you have a 27.5 wheel bike with pre-BOOST era axles then you’re in luck. A lot of luck. Just check out this deals on a set of carbon wheels from FSA. With a 25mm internal rim width and a 24 spoke design array, they’re clearly on the XC side of the trail riding spectrum. But if that sounds like what you need, goferrit!

Buy Now: FSA K-Force Carbon Wheelset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £449.99!

Absolute Black Race Face Cinch Oval Chainring ws £65.99, now £45,99

Save £20.00! Has lockdown got you thinking of trying something new with your bike? One of the more popular trends to hit the tweakers’ market is oval chainrings. Designed to even out your pedal power stroke, lessing dead spots and traction-spitting power spikes, some riders wear by them.

Buy Now: Absolute Black Race Face Cinch Oval Chainring from Pro Bike Kit for only 345.99!

Park Tool SDSET Set of Screwdrivers was £22.00, now £14.99

Save 32%! These screwdrivers are shop quality screwdrivers designed for comfort and durability. Featuring dual density grips and heat-treated, chrome vanadium tips and shafts. SD-0: No:0 Phillips, SD-2: No: 2 Phillips, SD-3: 3mm flat blade and SD-6: 6mm flat blade.

Buy Now: Park Tool SDSET Set of Screwdrivers from Tweeks Cycles for only £14.99!

Park Tool DTC2 Rotor Truing Fork was £19.99, now £13.99

Save 31%! How many of us have a brake that rubs very slightly? How many of us just put up with it because it’s not that bad and we’re afraid fo making it worse if we start the heave away at the rotor willy nilly? Get yourself the proper tool for the job and quieten your ride.

Buy Now: Park Tool DTC2 Rotor Truing Fork from Tweeks Cycles for only £13.99!

Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Post was £299.00, now £114.99

Save 62%! Crank Brothers have come out with a new verison of the Highline now. The appreaciable updates are different lengths of drops and a faster extending speed. This version of the Highlie that’s in the sale is only available in 125mm drop lengths only and with the relatively slower extend speed (that can actually be useful when on the trail in our experience anyway!)

Buy Now: Crank Brothers Highline Dropper Post from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £114.99!

Endura SingleTrack Softshell Jacket was £99.99, now £50.00

Save 50%! In these times of hotter weather chances are you’ve not been thinking of getting yourself a new warm coat. But… the weather’s about to turn (sorry!) and a good jacket is actually useful at any time of year. Summer evenings spent lounging around often require jackets like thisone. Anyway, it’s a nice blue.

Buy Now: Endura SingleTrack Softshell Jacket from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £50.00!

IXS Flow Evo+ Knee Guard was £69.99, now £35.00

Save 50%! A knee pad is best held up from below. By that, we mean that the better less droopy knee pads often have a extra fastening systme below or behind the knee itself. They don’t just rely on silicone gripper on the top hem (that never works very well). These Flow Evo+ have a cunning securement strap at the base, just at the top of the calf, that helps keep the whole pad from drooping down your leg.

Buy Now: IXS Flwo Evo+ Knee Guard from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £35.00!

