Dirty Deals: not-cycling shoes, cycling shoes, flat pedals and much more!

For this week’s Dirty Deals, shall we try not the mention the all-encompassing situation we find ourselves in? We will if you will. If only for a day.

Under Armour Charged Assert 8 LTD Running Shoes was £60.00, now £41.97

Save £18.03! If, for some unmentionable reason, you were looking for another form of exercise at the moment… here are a pair of running shoes from Andy Murray’s favourite brand. Take up running? Stranger things have happened.

Buy Now: Under Armour Charged Assert 8 LTD Running Shoes from Under Armour for only £41.97!

Shimano Windbreak Jersey was £119.99, now £59.98

Save 50%! “Windproof water repellent warm and cozy the Windbreak Jersey has plethora of top shelf features.”

Buy Now: Shimano Windbreak Jersey from Cycle Store for only £59.98!

Lazer Nirvana Helmet was £99.99, now £49.99

Save 50%! “Quick removable and replaceable visor adds versatility and can be used if hitting the trails or riding the roads at dusk Rollsys is Lazer’s very own award winning fit system: simply control the size and the comfort by turning the wheel on the top of the helmet.”

Buy Now: Lazer Nirvana Helmet from Cycle Store for only £49.99!

Shimano XT PD-M8020 Flat Pedals was £89.99, now £59.99

Save 33%! Shimano XT flat pedals have something of a bad rap. This is principally because they come with the awful short pins pre-installed. Ditch those, slap in the longer pins and you’ll be well away. Nothing fancy about these. Just big ass flats that get on with it.

Buy Now: Shimano XT PD-M8020 Flat Pedals from Cycle Store for only £59.99!

Giant Line Shoe was £119.99, now £65.00

Save 46%! “Giant’s Line mens shoe is constructed with their MES (Motion Efficiency System), nylon ExoBeam sole which combines stiffness at the forefoot, where most of your power is, with engineered flex areas which will reduce strain and tension in the lower leg. They have full-coverage rubber treads with ExoFlex zone clip-in pedals. The construction is finished with a fast ratchet buckle and two Velcro straps.”

Buy Now: Giant Line Shoe from Rutland Cycling for only £65.00!

Giant Shuttle Shoe was £119.99, now £65.00

Save 46%! “A shoe built for aggressive riding – lots of traction, support and comfort. Giant’s Shuttle men’s shoe is built for aggressive DH, park and all-mountain riders.”

Buy Now: Giant Shuttle Shoe from Rutland Cycling for only £65.00!

Endura Hummvee II Shorts with Liner was £56.99, now £39.99

Save 30%! “The included Clickfast Mesh Liner features a Men’s 200 Series moulded pad in a comfort-wick fabric which transports moisture rapidly to keep the skin dry. This compact pad is 9mm maximum thickness with antibacterial finish and dimpled structure to improve comfort on pressure points making it ideal for short to medium length rides of 1-2hrs.”

Buy Now: Endura Hummvee II Shorts with Liner from Rutland Cycling for only £39.99!

Fox Clothing Enduro Pro Kee Guards was £65.00, now £39.99

Save 38%! “The Enduro Pro Knee guard offers our highest level of protection in an ultra-light pedal friendly design. The slip-on design with flexible impact absorbing Fox F3 Armor provides you with minimal restrictions and maximum benefits.”

Buy Now: Fox Clothing Enduro Pro Knee Guards from Tredz for only £39.99!

Endura Singletrack Lite Shorts was £69.99, now £29.99

Save 57%! “SingleTrack Lite Baggy Short is a fully featured cycling short for all kinds of trails but fabricated in a durable and yet light weight material with stretch in all directions. Probably the most comfortable short you’ve ever ridden and perfect for nailing technical climbs or hammering descents.”

Buy Now: Endura Singletrack Lite Shorts from Tredz for only £29.99!

