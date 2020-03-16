Dirty Deals: Fox flannels, Freerider EPS, flat plastics and much more!

Not the sort of flannel you wash your face with

Today’s Dirty Deals is here! This may well be the only ting your read online today that doesn’t mention… hang on. Let’s not even not-mention it okay?

Fox Traildust 2.0 Flannel was £48.00, now £29.99

Save 38%! Not a cycling garment per se, but certainly a garment aimed at cyclists. Well, mountain bikers at least. In case you didn’t get the memo, your required uniform as a mountain biker starts with a flannel shirt.

Five Ten Freerider EPS was £119.95, now £84.99

Save 29%! AKA the Five Ten for the UK. The EPS suffix denotes a few things but the most significant of which is the lack of mesh fabric on these Freeriders. Mesh is the enemy of British mountain bikers’ feet. EPS Freeriders are also slightly warmer due to extra lining.

Camelbak Podium Dirt Series Chill Bottle 620ml was £17.99, now £9.99

Save 44%! Although the weather hasn’t particularly shed its rain-loving tendencies uet, there are signs that winter is over. Namely, more hours of daylight and also the slight increase in temperature. The Chill version of the mud-phobic Dirt bottle will keep your drink cooler for the whole ride.

Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost was £139.99, now £89.99

Save 36%! This product pretty much sells itself by now doesn’t it? While the Ascend will never win any prizes for innovation or weight-saving, it will forever wins fans among real world riders who just want a dropper post to flipping work thanks.

Alpinestars Cruise Shell Jacket was £130.00, now £60.00

Save 54%! While the outer layers of the Cruise Shell Jacket prevent cold winds robbing body heat and from dampness seeping in, the soft inner fleece face uses hydrophilic polyester to wick away any sweat build-up, leaving you wonderfully cosy and comfortable.

Sun Ringle Duroc 35 Comp Wheelset was £449.99, now £142.99

Save 68%! Available in either 27.5 or 29in sizes. BOOST axle standard ie. 148mm back, 110mm front. The internal width is bang on-trend 31mm. Includes sealant, valves plus Shimano and SRAM xD freehubs in the box.

Nukeproof Neutron EVO Flat Pedals was £32.99, now £24.99

Save 24%! Nylon-reinforced composite body. Ten pins per side (seven replaceable, three moulded). Dimensions: 98 x 95 x 17mm. Weight: 348g. Colours: blakc, blue, green, grass green, grey, mustard, orange, pink, purple, red, turquoise, white and yellow.

