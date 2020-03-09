Dirty Deals: big cassettes, ebike tyres, 4-pot brakes and much more!

Be careful: this lot could go viral

It’s that time again. Time for us to splash some cash on ourselves and our lovely bicycles. Please be careful though, this lot could go viral!

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: Empire Strikes Back-style Oakleys, kids bikes, Ti Burgtecs and much more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Sunrace MS8 11-speed cassette was £69.99, now £53.99

Save 22%! Sure, you can go for the other ratios listed (11-42T, 11-40T, 11-36T etc) but.. come on, we all know that big cassettes are where it’s at. The biggest on offer here is a healthy 11-46T cassette, which is almost the widest range you can get for 11-speed drivetrains with normal/Shimano freehubs.

Buy Now: Sunrace MS8 11-speed cassette from Evans Cycles for only £53.99!

Michelin E-Wild Folding Front MTB Tyre 27.5 was £44.99, now £35.99

Save 20%! Yes, an e-bike specific tyre. What makes it e-bike specific? Basically it’s flipping tough! How does a three-ply(!) 60tpi casing grab you. Oof. No they ain’t light but at 1,000-1,090g (2.6-2.8in) they aren’t as hefty as you may think. Piece of mind for those who really batter their ebike rubber.

Buy Now: Michelin E-Wild Folding Front MTB Tyre from Merlin Cycles for only £35.99!

SRAM Guide R disc brake was £125.00, now £70.00

Save 44%! NB: there is no rotor included in the deal. Sorry about that, but this is the only pic used on Evans Cycles website. Ignoring the lack of rotors, what exactly are you getting with ths brake? 4-pot caliper braking and the much-like SRAM brake lever.

Buy Now: SRAM Guide R disc brake from Evans Cycles for only £70.00!

Shimano XT PD-M8040 Flat Pedals was £89.99, now £49.00

Save 45%! These pedals get a bad rap. Much like Shimano flat pedals down the ages the main problem is… Shimano. Shimano have a habit of supplying these pedals with short pins installed. There is no pedal on Planet Earth that works with short pins. Slap the long pins in there and get cranking! Big, bad, bombproof slabs.

Buy Now: Shimano XT PD-M8040 Flat Pedals from Evans Cycles for only £49.00!

HT Components AE-03 Alloy Flat Pedal was £109.99, now £75.00

Save 31%! At the other end of the flat pedal spectrum to the chunky Shimano XTs above we have these shiny Slim Jims from HT. At an almost invisible-from-the-side 11mm profile these are some of the thinnest pedals you can get. They won’t be for everyone but for weight weenie and/or ground-clearance obsessives, they’re worth a punt.

Buy Now: HT Components AE-03 Alloy Flat Pedals from Evans Cycles for only £75.00!

CamelBak Repack Low Rider Waistpack 4 Litre was £69.99, now £59.99

Save 14%! It’s a fact of MTB life that some bikes can’t accept a water bottle. And, believe it or not, there are nuff people out there who actually like to take a bit more than the risky bare minimum out with them on rides. For thse bikes and these riders, there’s little better than a modern bum bag like this from CamelBak.

Buy Now: CamelBak Repack Low Rider Waistpack 4 Litre from Evans Cycles for only £59.99!

Endura MT500 Plus Overshoes for Flat Pedals was £44.99, now £14.99

Save 67%! Hopefully you haven’t just scrolled straight past these, assuming that they are trad overshoes for clipless shoes. They aren’t. Well, technically you could press them into service on clipless shoes too but the raison d’etre of theses is to be overshoes for flat pedal riders. The Holy Grail for some of you, no doubt.

Buy Now: Endura MT500 Plus Overshoes from Tredz for only £14.99!

Michelin Wild Enduro Magi-X Folding Front MTB Tyre 29 was £49.99, now £39.95

Save 20%! Another Michelin bargain from Merlin Cycles. In case you’re not au fait with Michelin’s terminology, the term ‘Magi-X’ refers to their softest rubber compound. How soft is it? Well soft maaate. As well as stickiness, they also have the reassurance of solid build and reliability that is the hallmark of all modern Michelin MTB tyres.

Buy Now: Michelin Wild Enduro Magi-X Folding Front MTB Tyre 29 from Merlin Cycles for only £39.95!

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.