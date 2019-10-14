Dirty Deals: Five Ten Freeriders, GoPro Hero6s, Garmins and much more!

Welcome to the 150th edition of Dirty Deals

Welcome to the 150th edition of Dirty Deals. That’s right, we’ve been serving you up dirty temptation every Monday for the past 150 weeks. You’re welcome.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: cosy jackets, bum bags, sticky grips and much more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Five Ten Freerider EPS was £90.00, now £65.00

Save 28%! “The Five Ten Freerider is what they call their ‘most versatile All-Mountain Flat shoe’. They use a STEALTH S1 rubber sole, which is highly friction and abrasion resistant with great grip. Inspired by the style and comfort of BMX shoes, they’ll be your perfect everyday, anywhere shoe.”

Buy Now: Five Ten Freerider EPS from Go Outdoors for only £65.00!

GoPro Hero6 Action Camera was £309.99, now £250

Save £59.99! “With its all-new GP1 chip, next-level video stabilization and 2x the performance, looking good has never been so easy. Add voice control and a durable waterproof design, and HERO6 Black is the ultimate GoPro for sharing life as you live it. Featuring 5GHz Wi-Fi, you can copy photos and videos over to your phone 3x faster than with HERO5 Black. Now featuring touch zoom and an updated UI, the 2-inch display makes it easy to frame shots, change settings and play back footage. Capture in RAW and HDR for the highest-quality photos yet.”

Buy Now: GoPro Hero6 from Halfords for only £250!

Garmin Edge Explore 820 GPS was £299.99, now £150

Save 50%! ” This compact, touchscreen cycling computer is packed full of features such as GPS navigation and an altimeter to tell you how fast, how high and how far you’ve gone. With a great new feature, GroupTrack, you can pair your device through Garmin Connect and can keep tabs on your riding buddies, and they can keep tabs on you when you get separated. For your 2-wheeled adventures on the road or trail, navigate with confidence with the Edge Explore 820.”

Buy Now: Garmin Edge Explore 820 GPS from Halfords for only £150!

Shimano Saint Crank Arms was £229.99, now £149

Save 35%! “The Shimano Saint Crank Arms and 68 and 73mm gets you going at full-speed. The integrated bottom bracket has a wider bearing placement and large axle diameter to allow cyclists increased stiffness and great efficiency. Sometimes stiffness is good too.”

Buy Now: Shimano Saint Crank Arms from Halfords for only £149!

Garmin Edge 25 GPS was £139.99, now £75

Save 45%! ” This cycle computer has bluetooth compatibility meaning you can get live tracking and automatic uploads to Garmin Connect. Weighing at only 25g, this great piece of technology is the smallest in the family making it easy to take on the go! Overall, the perfect choice when you want to go the extra mile on your next ride!”

Buy Now: Garmin Edge 25 GPS from Halfords for only £75!

SKS Airmenius Floor Pump was £99.99, now £39.50

Save £60.49! “Inflate your tyres effortlessly and save time with every pump stroke. Some of the main highlights that really make this track pump stand out from the rest is; the comfortable high quality cork grips, the extremely easy to read 100mm pressure gauge and the solid aluminium die cast foot base. All of these features play a massive role in making this pump stand out and also how it won at the Eurobike Awards.”

Buy Now: SKS Airmenius Floor Pump from pro Bike Kit for only £39.50!

Shimano AM5 Off-Road Shoes was £74.99, now £37.50

Save 50%! “Aggressive cycling shoes with a focus on comfort and protection. Tough synthetic leather with raised rubber outsole for foot protection. Asymmetric mid-top design and padded tongue protects your foot. Hook & Loop single strap secures and protect your laces. Ultra grip rubber sole with optimised stiff fibreglass reinforced shank plate.”

Buy Now: Shimano AM5 Off-Road Shoes from Go Outdoors for only £37.50!

Sealskinz Thin Mid Hydrostop Waterproof Socks was £38.00, now £27.00

Save 29%! “Thin weight, mid-length waterproof socks featuring Hydrostop technology to keep you dry and comfortable.”

Buy Now: Sealskinz Thin Mid Hydrostop Waterproof Socks from Go Outdoors for only £27.00!

Shimano AM7 Off-Road Shoe was £99.99, now £50.00

Save 50%! “All-mountain and downhill cycling shoes that give you connectivity, comfort and protetion without clipping in. EXTRA PROTECTION FOR AGGRESSIVE RIDING – Asymmetrically raised padded ankle collar protects your foot. Armoured Lace shield provides an extra layer of protection from debris. STABLE FLAT PEDAL SOLE – Exclusive Vibram outsole provides superior bike control in all conditions. SECURE FIT AND SUPPORT – Shoe lace under shield with additional single strap provides a secure foot hold with even tension.”

Buy Now: Shimano AM7 Off-Road Shoe from Go Outdoors for only £50.00!

Alpine Stars Paragon Knee Protector was £45.00, now £32.00

Save 29%! “Knees are particularly vulnerable to injury when you’re on the road. The Alpinestars Paragon Knee Protector is packed full of features to keep you protected whether you’re on a mountain trail or cycling to work.”

Buy Now: Alpine Stars Paragon Knee Protectors from Go Outdoors for only £32.00!

Polaris AM 500 Waterproof Shorts was £74.99, now £37.50

Save 50%! “Tough, comfortable and fully waterproof cycling shorts with eye-catching reflective touches. Waterproof fabric with taped seams. Welded, water resistant front pocket zips. Elastic waistband with front lace ties lets you adjust for the best fit. Reflective print detailing gives you increased visibility. One piece seat panel.”

Buy Now: Polaris AM 500 Waterproof Shorts from Go Outdoors for only £37.50!

Alpine Stars F-Lite Long Finger Gloves was £25.00, now £8.99

Save 64%! “With a superbly lightweight and breathable stretch mesh chassis and a perforated palm Alpinestars F-Lite Glove affords a close and supple fit with excellent feel on the handlebars. Elasticized cuff closures and a cloth patch boost this glove’s additional convenience features.”

Buy Now: Alpine Stars F-Lite Long Finger Gloves from Tredz for only £8.99!

Birzman Essential Tool Box was £149.99, now £79.99

Save 47%! “The Birzman Essential Tool Box comes with the most needed tools for sorting out your small repairs. It’s small size and weight makes the tool box ideal for taking with you on holiday or leaving in your car.”

Buy Now: Birzman Essential Tool Box from Tredz for only £79.99!

SDG Circuit MTN Cro-Mo Rail Saddle was £59.99, now £37.99

Save 37%! “The Circuit MTN delivers relief through a hidden under-cut and is then assembled with a dual panel, double stitched cover.. With a durable microfibre material top and bulletproof Kevlar side panels, the Circuit Mtn delivers at all levels.”

Buy Now: SDG Circuit MTN Crom-Mo Rail Saddle from Merlin Cycles for only £37.99!

Nukeproof Blackline Waterproof Jacket was £150.00, now £90.00

Save 40%! “Blackline Jacket, a trail-ready mountain bike jacket that sees a high-quality lightweight (115gsm) fabric used, waterproof to 20,00mm2 and highly breathable to 20,000gsm, it will keep out the heaviest of downpours and yet you can put in the effort uphill and remain dry and sweat-free. Should you want to introduce fresh air inside your jacket then underarm vents are close to hand to get that cooling air flow going.”

Buy Now: Nukeproof Blackline Waterproof Jacket from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £90.00!

Onza Aquila 27.5/29in 2.4in Tyre was £72.95, now £24.99

Save 66%! “Ready for fast-paced off-road racing, this brilliant folding tyre offers unrivalled stability and control across mixed terrain surfaces. Developed alongside some of the world’s fastest racers, Onza has engineered this stunning model for intense downhill and World Cup tracks.”

Buy Now: Onza Aquila 2.4in Tyre from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £24.99!

Sun Ringle Charger Expert AL Wheelset 27.5in was £499.99, now £149.99

Save 70%! “The rim features a tubeless-ready design, allowing you to adapt wider tubeless tyres for smooth rolling over rough terrain and increased puncture protection. The sleeved alloy construction of each rim ensures a lightweight performance, perfect for those planning an all-day ride and want as little hassle as possible. Plus, the sealed cartridge bearings in the Sun Ringle hubset ensure an excellent, durable performance even in tough weather conditions.”

Buy Now: Sun Ringle Charger Expert AL Wheelset 27.5in from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £149.99!

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.