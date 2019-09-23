Dirty Deals: waterproof shorts, DMR Vaults, Vibrocore bars and much more!

These 13 deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly

These 13 deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Altura Five/40 Waterproof Shorts was £74.99, now £52.49

Save 30%! “Altura Shield technology is engineered to provide protection from wind and water whilst still offering high levels of breathability. Altura ErgoFit 3D patterning engineered for a more comfortable riding position. Strategically located retroreflective trims for increased visibility. Zippered hand pockets.”

Endura MT500 Spray Trouser 2 was £109.99, now £93.49

Save 15%! “Combining a 4-way stretch breathable softshell fabric with a fully waterproof softshell fabric seat panel, the Endura MT500 Spray Trouser II is ideal for cold or muddy conditions. A versatile trouser for unpredictable days, the Endura MT500 Spray Trouser II is great for rides when you simply don’t know what you’ll encounter.”

Endura FS260 Pro Nemo Waterproof Gloves was £29.99, now £9.99

Save 66%! “Superstretch neoprene outer. Wicking terry inner. Waterproof fabric with welded construction. Silicone grip print palm. Reflective trim. Deep cuff.”

Joystick Emulator Flat Pedals was £109.99, now £72.00

Save 35%! “The Emulator pedal is a lightweight (394 grams a set) All Mountain/Enduro/DH/Trail pedal that really will do it all. Each pedal is fully CNC machined out of 6061 aluminium and a 4140 Cro-mo Steel axle. They feature a concave shape with 9 tuneable ideally placed pins per side.”

Shimano M647 SPD Pedals was £85.00, now £55.99

Save 35%! “Shimano PD-M647 SPD pedals are designed to withstand the rigour of DH racing and BMXing, featuring a cr-mo spindle with low maintenance sealed cartridge bearings.”

DMR Vault V2 Pedals was £100.00, now £76.99

Save 24%! “The DMR Vault V2 Pedal is a much-loved classic flat pedal that’s ideal for all types of mountain bike riding. They are however especially liked by all mountain and downhill riders due to their large platform, easy servicing and outstanding levels of grip.”

Crank Brothers Mallet E Enduro Pedals was £149.99, now £117.00

Save 22%! “6061-T6 Aluminium body. Stainless steel springs/wings. Forged chromoly steel axle. 15/20 Degree release angle. 52mm Q factor. Igus LL-Glide and Enduro cartridge bearings. 6 Adjustable pins per side. Adjustable traction pads. Premium brass cleats with shims included. 419g per pair. 5 Year warranty.”

Shimano SLX M7000 Disc Brake was £94.99, now £56.99

Save 40%! “The updated SLX M7000 Disc Brake comes at a lighter weight with increased durability to deliver a confident braking performance for all categories of mountain bike riding. Shimano decided to revise this SLX M7000 Disc Brake and include an integrated master cylinder, which gives a sleeker look to your cockpit.”

Race Face Narrow Wide Chainring was £44.95, now £27.99

Save 38%! “Race Face Narrow Wide Single Chainring is now improved with performance-enhancing chain retention technology. Manufactured from T6-7075 aluminium for superb strength and durability, the Narrow Wide Single Chainring is burly enough for Downhill racers and Dirt Jumpers, yet light enough for Cross-Country and Singlespeed riders.”

Spank OOZY Trail 780 Vibrocore Riser Bar was £94.99, now £52.93

Save 44%! “Constructed with geometry that is specifically suited to the more dynamic and daring, rough-terrain cyclist, the OOZY Trail 780 Vibrocore™ Riser Bar measures a whopping 780mm across and can be adjusted down to 740mm for a shorter, more customisable reach if need be. Injected with Spank’s Vibrocore foam, the tremors and vibrations that resonate through your handlebar on every ride are significantly reduced, taking unnecessary pain away from your hands and arms, while reducing the stress and fatigue on the bar itself.”

Race Face Direct Mount Cinch Narrow Wide Chainring was £54.99, now £35.00

Save 36%! “This Race Face Cinch chainring is made from a 4mm plate of T6-7075 aluminium – that’s aerospace grade strength for superb strength and durability! With Race Face’s narrow wide tooth profiling for ultimate chain retention, this Race Face Cinch chainring is compatible with 9, 10, and 11-speed drivetrains.”

Ergon GA2 Fat Grips was £26.99, now £21.49

Save 20%! “Ergon has taken its popular GA2 grip and supersized it up to 33mm in diameter, to suit riders with larger hands or those who are looking some extra vibration damping. Manufactured using a UV-stable rubber compound that’s exclusively produced for Ergon, these grips offer a tactile, grippy feel and are ergonomically shaped to follow the contours of the hand.”

Shimano XTR BB93 Hollowtech II Bottom Bracket was £49.99, now £29.99

Save 40%! “This easy to fit and maintenance free Shimano XTR BB93 HollowTech II Bottom Bracket comes with includes cups, bearings, and sleeve. The precision bearings in this Shimano XTR BB93 HollowTech II Bottom Bracket are spaced further apart, which provides greater stability and durability over conventional bottom brackets. Compatible with 68mm and 73mm bottom bracket shells, the XTR bottom bracket has sealed cups that prevent dirt and water ingress.”

