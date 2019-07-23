Dirty Deals: Magic Marys, Oakleys, Pikes and much more!

Classic Schwalbe rubbers and good stuff from Endura, Oakley, RockShox, Fox and others!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

>>> The previous edition of Dirty Deals: Zee brakes, wide-ratio cassettes, Oakleys and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft 29 x 2.35in – £44.99 – £39.99

Save 11%! “TL Easy carcass for a tubeless ready setup. ETRTO 60-622. Durable construction. Double carcass design with APEX for ultimate grip and strength. Stable at speed. Extreme lateral stability and grip on any terrain. Weight: 1165g.”

Osprey Talon 11 Backpack – £75.00 – £56.25

Save 25%! “AirScape mesh covered accordion foam backpanel. Front bungee compression system. Sternum Strap with emergency whistle. Stretch made pockets with InsideOut compression. LidLock bike helmet attachment. Seamless lumbar to hipbelt body wrap. External hydration access. Internal key attachment clip. LED light attachment point. Weight: 0.64Kg.”

Endura Masai Light Reactive Photochromic Glasses – £84.99 – £29.99

Save 64%! “Two-piece light reactive (photochromic) lenses adjust to a super wide range of changing light conditions. Vented lenses with anti-fog finish resists misting. Lightweight TR90 frame. Rubber touch temple tips for improved comfort and grip. Rubber touch moulded nose piece. Supplied complete with hard case and soft wipe microfibre carry pouch.”

Fox 32 Float SC Performance 100mm 27.5in – £779.99 – £299.99

Save 61%! “Ready to dominate every run, this off-road warrior is equipped with a GRIP damper for the perfect riding experience. Its damper lever allows you to choose from three different positions of adjustment, so you can tweak the forks suspension to suit your riding style and the terrain conditions. Fox has also completed this performance version with an awesome hard anodised finish which looks as amazing as it performs.”

Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm – £160.00 – £89.99

Save £70.01! “A new milestone in the heritage of performance, Radar EV takes breakthroughs of a revolutionary design even further with a taller lens that extends the upper field of view. From the comfort and protection of the O Matter frame to the grip of its Unobtanium components, this premium design builds on the legacy of Radar innovation and style.”

dhb MTB Lightweight Packable Shell jacket – £100.00 – £50.00

Save 50%! “Seam-taped construction for waterproofing. Breathable, waterproof fabric. Hood for extra protection. Waterproof YKK Aquaguard front zipper. Shaped elasticated cuffs. Packs down into internal pouch.”

Blackburn Mammoth CO2’Fer Mini Pump – £35.00 – £10.99

Save 69%! “High volume great for MTB. Small and portable with hidden CO2 storage. 50 Max PSI. Presta / Schrader/ Dunlop compatible. Threaded C02 included. Frame mount included.”

LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light – £170.00 – £99.99

Save 41%! “2000 Lumen Output. Precision optical lens with wide beam pattern. Robust CNC 6061 Alloy body. Alloy Handlebar mount with twist-lock interface. 4 constant beam modes. Flashing modes. Low battery indicator. Automatic temperature control. Smart charger. Weight: 273g/ 312g (including aluminium handlebar mount).”

RockShox Pike RCT3 Solo Air 140/150mm 29in – £839.00 – £449.00

Save 46%! “Travel: 140mm or 150mm. Wheel Size: 29″. Springs: Solo Air. Adjustments: External rebound, low speed compression, 3-position compression (Open/Pedal/Lock). Steerer: Tapered Aluminum. Crown: Forged, hollow 7075 Aluminum. Lowers: Magnesium, disc only. Dropouts: 15mm MaxleLite”

Merlin PR7 Road Bike Starter Kit – £699.00 – £439.99

Everything you need to try out the Dark Side.